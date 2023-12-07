Harbour Group Adds Texcel

Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.

Harbour Group
Dec 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Texcel

ST. LOUIS — The business of Trelltex Inc., which does business as Texcel, has joined the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced Tuesday.

Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses: Stainless Hose Fittings, Omega One and AMFM. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Texcel is a leading branded supplier of premium quality industrial hoses, fluid sealing and hydraulic products, as well as services. Significant investments in customer service and substantial product line expansions have given the company impressive growth. Founded in 1981 in Houston, Texcel currently operates facilities in Texas, Illinois, Delaware, Alabama and Colorado to serve customers across the country.

"Ed Nasta and his team have built a great business, and this is a transformative partnership for our specialty flow components platform," Fox said. "The combination of Texcel's product offering, high quality standards, and exceptional delivery capabilities with our broad inventory of stainless fittings and adapters creates a unique offering in the fluid power and conveyance world. We couldn't be more excited."

"Texcel has many exciting opportunities on the horizon, and I thought long and hard about who the best partner would be to help us realize those opportunities," said Texcel investor and CEO Ed Nasta. "The Harbour Group family is a great fit with our organization with respect to culture, a customer-first, highly service-oriented attitude, and a strong desire to invest and grow our businesses to better serve our customers and suppliers, while creating more opportunities for our employees."

"Texcel's well recognized and highly respected brand, national distribution footprint, and extensive product offering represent a tremendous value add for our customers," said John Ducharme, CEO of SHF. "I am very impressed by the entire team at Texcel and look forward to working closely with them as we grow our business."

