BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires Sierra Packaging

TYLER, Texas, and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired Sierra Packaging Inc., a distributor serving the East Texas marketplace.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sierra offers a wide array of packaging, food service disposables, jan-san and safety products. Led by Larry and Christie Johnson since 1996, the company has grown to become a leading distributor in the markets and geographies it serves.

"The acquisition of Sierra enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to working with Larry, Christie and the great team they've put together. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across the Texas marketplace."

"We started with just two employees, a small warehouse and a belief in serving the customer," said Larry Johnson. "Everyone at Sierra is excited to join a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer. We look forward to being part of the team."

READ: BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger; BradyIFS + Envoy Acquires Qualmax