BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Advanced Industrial Supply

BlackHawk officials said the deal is part of a "flurry" of planned acquisition activity.

BlackHawk Industrial
Oct 30, 2023
TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced it has executed once again on its growth strategy and completed the acquisition of Advanced Industrial Supply in Pocatello, Idaho.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BlackHawk has been accelerating its acquisition activity in recent years and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively expanding to reach more customers across the country and around the world. The Advanced Industrial Supply deal is part of a flurry of acquisition activity BlackHawk has planned in order to expand into new categories and increase its product assortment to service customers better.

“Our number one priority is saving our customers money and being a catalyst for their success,” said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. “With Advanced Industrial’s team of experts and ours, we can offer new and broader services. We are looking forward to sharing our value proposition with the Idaho and northern Utah markets and all our customers around the world. It is extremely exciting to have the talented associates of Advanced Industrial join BlackHawk and contribute to our ongoing success.”

BlackHawk is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of its production facilities; expanding its product offering to provide fresh products and services that end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources. The acquisition is just one of several pieces in BlackHawk’s growth strategy to build the only distributor who is truly “big enough to serve and small enough to care.”

October 9, 2023