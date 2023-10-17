Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ

The company provides compressors, dryers and other equipment to general industry.

Atlas Copco Group
Oct 17, 2023
NACKA, Sweden — Atlas Copco Group has acquired ACJ s.r.o., a compressor distributor in Samorin, near Bratislava, in western Slovakia.

The company has 14 employees and offers sales and service of compressors, dryers and other compressed air equipment to general industry.

“The acquisition will extend our service and sales offering in Slovakia, which is a market where we see a potential for growth,” said Vagner Rego, business area president, compressor technique.

The purchase price was not disclosed. The acquired business will join the service division within the compressor technique business area.

