White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company

Form Tech specializes in concrete formwork and accessories.

White Cap L.P.
Jul 10, 2023
I Stock 1463477152
iStock

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Form Tech Concrete Forms Inc., a leading provider of concrete forming and shoring rental equipment and related consumable products serving contractors through seven locations across the Southeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.

Form Tech is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to expand our forming and shoring capabilities across multiple markets thanks to the strong talents of the Form Tech team," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our knowledgeable teams, we are able to strengthen our ability to deliver an unparalleled depth and breadth of products and services to our customers."

"Both Form Tech and White Cap are committed to providing exceptional customer service while maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality," said Frank Smiser, vice president of sales at Form Tech.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Michigan, Form Tech has specialized in supplying concrete formwork and accessories to contractors for over 47 years. Upon its inception, Form Tech became one of the first independent formwork suppliers in the U.S., focused primarily on the Symons Steel-Ply Forming System.

Form Tech maintains and distributes one of the largest working fleets of Steel-Ply as well as a diversified fleet of modular clamp systems and shoring systems to service its many diverse markets and customers.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
St. Louis branch.
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Distributors
July 10, 2023
I Stock 1159234039 648cb89b45a8c
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas
July 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 10 At 1 35 45 Pm
Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
St. Louis branch.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Distributors
I Stock 1159234039 648cb89b45a8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas
Screen Shot 2023 07 10 At 1 35 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls
Merger Closing Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Closes Merger with the Baron Group
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1159234039 648cb89b45a8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas
Applied is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases.
July 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 10 At 1 35 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls
The Wisconsin company makes ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules.
July 10, 2023
Merger Closing Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Closes Merger with the Baron Group
The groups originally announced plans to merge in late May.
July 6, 2023
Staging
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Electrical Controls Maker
The electrical controls maker operates facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.
July 5, 2023
Collins Washburn Garfield1 Final Bca1a5f1
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Collins Companies Acquires Washburn‐Garfield Corp.
The deal also includes abrasives and cutting tools subsidiary Waites Company.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 28 36 Pm 62cc6be3cbdad
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution
The deal adds FPC's operations in Virginia and Maryland.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
The McGrath family will continue to lead the Nevada roofing supplier.
June 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
The deal marks City's third acquisition in South Florida in the past 12 months.
June 23, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
The distributor also announced a new branch in New Jersey.
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
RPM provides truck and repair services from two Illinois locations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023