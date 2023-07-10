White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Form Tech Concrete Forms Inc., a leading provider of concrete forming and shoring rental equipment and related consumable products serving contractors through seven locations across the Southeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.

Form Tech is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to expand our forming and shoring capabilities across multiple markets thanks to the strong talents of the Form Tech team," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our knowledgeable teams, we are able to strengthen our ability to deliver an unparalleled depth and breadth of products and services to our customers."

"Both Form Tech and White Cap are committed to providing exceptional customer service while maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality," said Frank Smiser, vice president of sales at Form Tech.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Michigan, Form Tech has specialized in supplying concrete formwork and accessories to contractors for over 47 years. Upon its inception, Form Tech became one of the first independent formwork suppliers in the U.S., focused primarily on the Symons Steel-Ply Forming System.

Form Tech maintains and distributes one of the largest working fleets of Steel-Ply as well as a diversified fleet of modular clamp systems and shoring systems to service its many diverse markets and customers.