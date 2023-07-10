Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced that it has entered into a partnership with Applied Gas Inc., a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases headquartered in Danbury, Texas.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Applied Gas is a leading supplier of custom specialty gas mixtures. The company specializes in multi-component hydrocarbon gas mixtures used to calibrate analytical instrumentation at petrochemical plants producing olefins: ethylene, propylene and their derivatives.

Applied Gas is led by founders and Co-Presidents Burke Pleason and David Redick, who will continue to lead the business following the transaction and maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"We are excited to welcome Burke and David and their dedicated employees into the Meritus family," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "Applied Gas has earned the reputation as the Gulf Coast's premier supplier of highly customized gas mixtures critical to the sustained operations of olefin plants. Applied Gas has longstanding, stable relationships with its customers because of their expertise and exceptional service levels."

"Applied Gas serves a complex sector of the specialty gas market, and our customers demand the highest standards of quality. We are passionate about partnering with them and addressing their technological needs," said Pleason. "Meritus will help Applied Gas expand our capabilities as well as our geographic reach. We will supply the Meritus family of companies with our products and support our new partners and their customers' growth."

"We are expanding the breadth of Meritus' specialty gas capabilities," Kaltrider said. "Partnering with Applied Gas, like our recent partnership with Global Calibration Gases, is a testament to our commitment to develop our specialty gas core competency. We are bringing preeminent leaders in the specialty gas field into our family to support our partner businesses and accelerate our growth."