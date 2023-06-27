BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution

The deal adds FPC's operations in Virginia and Maryland.

BradyIFS
Jun 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 28 36 Pm 62cc6be3cbdad

ELKRIDGE, Md., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial-sanitation products, has acquired FPC Distribution Inc., a foodservice, dry goods and jan-san distributor serving Maryland and Virginia.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1953, FPC has served a wide range of businesses with foodservice, dry goods and jan-san products. In 1982, Richard Roe assumed leadership of the business from father and founder Wilson Roe.

“FPC is a great strategic and operational fit with our company,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand along the east coast, and we look forward to our partnership with Richard and his excellent team.”

“When we were looking for a partner for the business, I felt that the BradyIFS approach and philosophy was the best fit for my employees and company,” said Richard Roe. “More specifically, the BradyIFS model of continued investment in employees and capabilities was critical to my decision to partner with them.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 28 36 Pm 62cc6be3cbdad
BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
June 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
June 23, 2023
Related Stories
Collins Washburn Garfield1 Final Bca1a5f1
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Collins Companies Acquires Washburn‐Garfield Corp.
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
The McGrath family will continue to lead the Nevada roofing supplier.
June 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
The deal marks City's third acquisition in South Florida in the past 12 months.
June 23, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
The distributor also announced a new branch in New Jersey.
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
RPM provides truck and repair services from two Illinois locations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023