BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution

ELKRIDGE, Md., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial-sanitation products, has acquired FPC Distribution Inc., a foodservice, dry goods and jan-san distributor serving Maryland and Virginia.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1953, FPC has served a wide range of businesses with foodservice, dry goods and jan-san products. In 1982, Richard Roe assumed leadership of the business from father and founder Wilson Roe.

“FPC is a great strategic and operational fit with our company,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand along the east coast, and we look forward to our partnership with Richard and his excellent team.”

“When we were looking for a partner for the business, I felt that the BradyIFS approach and philosophy was the best fit for my employees and company,” said Richard Roe. “More specifically, the BradyIFS model of continued investment in employees and capabilities was critical to my decision to partner with them.”