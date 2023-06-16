Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases

The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.

Meritus Gas Partners
Jun 16, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
iStock

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced that it entered into a partnership with Global Calibration Gases LLC, a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Global is a premier supplier of calibration gases and custom specialty gas mixtures to independent distributors and major gas producers. Global specializes in multi-component hydrocarbon mixtures, low parts-per-million and parts-per-billion volatile organic compound mixtures, and a complete line of EPA Protocol gases and National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") traceable gas mixtures. These products are used to calibrate instrumentation and are supplied to many industries including chemicals and pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, natural gas, and petroleum refineries, medical diagnostics and research labs, and air quality monitoring.

Global is led by President Ray Borzio, who will remain with the business following the transaction and maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"Though we have been approached many times in the past, Meritus was the only suitor that understood the importance of our wholesale business model," said Borzio. "We serve independent distributors with products that are more complex than they likely would ever choose to produce themselves. We look forward to supplying the Meritus federation of companies with our products and supporting our new partners and their customers. Meritus will propel Global's future growth while keeping our experienced team and culture intact."

"We are excited to welcome Ray, Dale Hyler, Global's Vice President of Operations, and the entire Global team into the Meritus family," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "Global has a well-deserved reputation as an industry leader in the supply of EPA protocols - gases that are used to calibrate air pollution monitors for consistent and reliable emissions monitoring. These gases are used in power plants, refineries, petrochemical plants, papermills — anyone with an EPA air permit and a smokestack.

"Moreover, Ray is widely regarded as our industry's specialty gas guru. Ray has built more plants and trained more salespeople in specialty gases than perhaps anyone in our industry. We are intent on building out Meritus' specialty gas capabilities. Ray will play an integral role in developing our specialty gas core competency, which we believe is critical for our partners' growth."



Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
June 15, 2023
Related Stories
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023