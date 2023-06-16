Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced that it entered into a partnership with Global Calibration Gases LLC, a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Global is a premier supplier of calibration gases and custom specialty gas mixtures to independent distributors and major gas producers. Global specializes in multi-component hydrocarbon mixtures, low parts-per-million and parts-per-billion volatile organic compound mixtures, and a complete line of EPA Protocol gases and National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") traceable gas mixtures. These products are used to calibrate instrumentation and are supplied to many industries including chemicals and pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, natural gas, and petroleum refineries, medical diagnostics and research labs, and air quality monitoring.

Global is led by President Ray Borzio, who will remain with the business following the transaction and maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"Though we have been approached many times in the past, Meritus was the only suitor that understood the importance of our wholesale business model," said Borzio. "We serve independent distributors with products that are more complex than they likely would ever choose to produce themselves. We look forward to supplying the Meritus federation of companies with our products and supporting our new partners and their customers. Meritus will propel Global's future growth while keeping our experienced team and culture intact."

"We are excited to welcome Ray, Dale Hyler, Global's Vice President of Operations, and the entire Global team into the Meritus family," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "Global has a well-deserved reputation as an industry leader in the supply of EPA protocols - gases that are used to calibrate air pollution monitors for consistent and reliable emissions monitoring. These gases are used in power plants, refineries, petrochemical plants, papermills — anyone with an EPA air permit and a smokestack.

"Moreover, Ray is widely regarded as our industry's specialty gas guru. Ray has built more plants and trained more salespeople in specialty gases than perhaps anyone in our industry. We are intent on building out Meritus' specialty gas capabilities. Ray will play an integral role in developing our specialty gas core competency, which we believe is critical for our partners' growth."







