Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers

The Philadelphia company is a leading manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments.

Sak Industries Private Ltd.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Jowitt & Rodgers Co.

CHENNAI, India — Sak Abrasives Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sak Industries Private Ltd., announced its acquisition of Jowitt & Rodgers Co., located in Philadelphia.

Jowitt & Rodgers is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments. The company was founded in 1951 and has been a fourth-generation, family-owned and family-run business with a fully equipped manufacturing plant in Philadelphia. The company's products are used in the production of automotive parts, bearings, cutlery and hand tools.

Commenting on the acquisition, Fred Rodgers, President said "We are very fortunate to join forces with a Family-owned business that shares similar ethics and values," Jowitt & Rodgers President Fred Rodgers said. "Together, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding place to work for our employees, strengthening our partnerships with our customers and our suppliers. I'm confident that the Jowitt & Rodgers name along with Buffalo and SAK will continue to stand for quality and service for years to come."

Sak Abrasives manufactures a full range of industrial abrasives catering to the Indian and overseas markets. During the past 20 years, it has built a base of loyal customers in the automotive, steel, fabrication, foundry, bearing, and oil and gas industries. It has a manufacturing plant near Chennai and a pan-India distribution with sales offices in Noida, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai. 

The company also has a strong presence in the U.S. market through its group company, Buffalo Abrasives Inc. Buffalo Abrasives manufacturers a wide range of custom engineered resin, epoxy and shellac bonded grinding wheels and has become a leading manufacturer in roll grinding wheels.

"This acquisition fits our overall company's strategy of focusing on custom made engineered products and manufacturing complimentary products at our various manufacturing locations in India and the U.S.," said COO Kanika Krishna. "Our market reach will be greatly enhanced for the combined product lines of the larger entity thus making us a stronger player in the global bonded abrasive industry."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Private Equity Directors Step Down from Hillman Board
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
May 10, 2023
Related Stories
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Directors Step Down from Hillman Board
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Directors Step Down from Hillman Board
CCMP Capital has exited its position in Hillman’s stock.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Crush specializes in bearings, belts, electrical and mechanical power transmission, and motion control products.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
The deal will expand Rulmeca's North American operations.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 38 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
1WorldSync Acquires Atrify
The companies say they power over 60% of global registered product data.
May 10, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies
Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
Green Streets provides foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies across metro Boston and New England.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
The New Jersey company has evolved into a global supply chain management provider.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires EAP International
The U.K.-based company is a leading distributor of rubber sealing products.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
Hotsy will operate within Singer's fluid power division.
May 3, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
The Indiana shop is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair facility.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
Norcan serves the mobile and industrial sectors across western Canada.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 2 52 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Montratec
Company officials said the deal would bolster its precision conveyance platform.
April 28, 2023