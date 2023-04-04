Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems

AMS provides automation and engineered solutions across a range of high-tech industries.

Applied Industrial Technologies
Apr 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Applied Industrial Technologies

CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Advanced Motion Systems Inc., a provider of automation products, services and engineered solutions focused on a full range of machine vision, robotics and motion control products and technologies.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We welcome AMS to Applied as we continue the expansion of our automation platform. AMS aligns well with our solutions-centric strategy, acting as a key technical consultant to their customers’ emerging automation needs with strong solutions capabilities in machine vision, motion control, and related services," said Applied President and CEO Neil Schrimsher. "They broaden our footprint in the U.S. Upper Northeast region, including strengthening relationships with leading suppliers tied to our growth strategy. In addition, their experienced team of sales and application engineers extends our technical position and growth capacity in several emerging applications across key industry verticals.

"Overall, I am encouraged with the continued progress we are making in positioning Applied as a leading provider and channel partner of next-generation automation solutions. We look forward to seeing AMS’ capabilities bolster our collective efforts and value proposition moving forward.”

AMS is based in Rochester, New York, and operates with a team of more than 10 associates from two locations. The company serves customers primarily across medical, technology, machine building, life sciences, electronics, automotive and other various industrial verticals.

Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
True Value Company Logo
64064fcafe7953136e061616 Showroom Hero
Milt Steck Blog Submission 03
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 03 At 2 24 32 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 04 03 At 2 24 32 Pm
True Value Company Logo
64064fcafe7953136e061616 Showroom Hero
Republic Exterior (1)
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 9 05 43 Am
Milt Steck Blog Submission 03
Img 6994
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm 63e5550f69d9e
I Stock 1299402523
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 55 07 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 42 08 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 19 42 Pm
