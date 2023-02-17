Schaedler Yesco Completes Purchase of Yesco Electrical Supply

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. finalized the purchase of Yesco Electrical Supply effective Feb. 15.

The purchase included all assets of the five-location supplier serving Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, established in 1924, is a fourth-generation family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With this purchase, the company now operates 24 locations in Pennsylvania, two in Ohio and one in New York.

"Geographic expansion has always been part of our growth strategy," said company president Farrah Mittel. "The key was finding the right situation with the right locations."

An integration team, including members of both Schaedler Yesco and Yesco, has been working on the transition since it was announced last December.

"Although the purchase is complete, there is still a lot to do," said Mittel. "Our integration team has been meeting regularly to ensure a smooth transition. We're taking a strategic approach to system and process integration to ensure limited customer disruption. Everyone, on both sides, is excited about our next chapter together."

The company has put equal effort into staff integration. Over town hall meetings and one-on-one conversations, the company has worked with each staffer to ensure a positive and organized transition.

"We are happy to welcome our new team members," said CEO Greg Schaedler. "Joining forces allows us to provide enhanced service and more inventory to the marketplace."