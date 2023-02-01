NIBCO Acquires Matco-Norca

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Matco-Norca LLC.

“This acquisition supports our strategic long-range goal of growth through acquisition, expanding our market reach and providing customers with access to a broader portfolio of products,“ said NIBCO Chairman Rex Martin. “This is an extraordinary time in NIBCO’s evolving history.”

Matco-Norca will continue to operate separately as a wholly owned subsidiary of NIBCO, and its leadership team will remain in place.

“This is an important and positive milestone in our company’s history,” said Matco-Norca President Jack McDonald. “Throughout this process, we’ve recognized many similarities between our history, culture and our long traditions of operational excellence and outstanding customer service making for a smooth transition.”

With its corporate headquarters in Brewster, New York, Matco-Norca has long been a pioneer in sourcing valves. Today Matco-Norca is the leading supplier of globally sourced, code-compliant plumbing and PVF products for use in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Matco-Norca is one of the largest independent sourcing companies for fittings, pipe nipples, valves and plumbing specialties to wholesalers serving contractors and municipalities throughout the U.S.

The acquisition also includes the purchase of Matco-Norca’s sister company SVF Flow Controls LLC, a recognized leader in flow control technology. In total, Matco-Norca offers more than 20,000 SKUs and operates five distribution centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia and New York.