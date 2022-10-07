Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business

Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.

Holcim
Oct 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Holcim

ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works.

PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of $100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.

“With PSNA we are broadening our waterproofing and coatings offering while delivering significant synergies with our roofing business," said Solutions & Products head Jamie Gentoso. "Building on their proven engineering and technical expertise, we will accelerate new product development and leading solutions together. I warmly welcome all PSNA employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business’ next era of growth together. By expanding our building envelope offering, together we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings.”

PSNA’s innovation-driven solutions are used in construction as well as other industries such as aerospace composites and wind energy. PSNA is ideally positioned to capitalize on high-growth areas such as commercial re-roofing, green building and energy efficiency. This transaction adds to Holcim’s other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing Products to SES.

Pro-forma net sales for Holcim’s roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF 3.5 billion for 2022.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
October 7, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022
Wheeler Bearing Co
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jenkins Acquires Sleeve and Fluid Film Manufacturer
Wheeler manufactures babbitt-lined bearings, aluminum alloy bearings and labyrinth seals.
October 5, 2022
Hyperion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquisition Enhances Hyperion’s Offering of Diamond, CBN Products
This is the latest of seven acquisitions during the past two and a half years.
October 4, 2022
Winsupply Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2 62fa5875a8260
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company
The addition brings 12 new locations in Florida.
October 4, 2022
Rdi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging
The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.
October 4, 2022