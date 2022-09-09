Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M

Wesco International
Sep 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 40 20 Pm

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International on Wednesday announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings Inc. for $217 million.

Rahi, a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions. The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data center solutions by helping their customers manage and simplify technology. With this acquisition, Wesco will combine Rahi with its Communication and Security Solutions (CSS) strategic business unit.

“This acquisition strengthens our leading data center solution offerings for our global customers,” said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel. “Rahi’s extensive services portfolio serving the leading global hyperscale data center providers expands the cross-sell opportunities across our company.”

“Rahi has a successful history of above-market growth since its inception. With more than 900 employees in 25 countries around the world, this acquisition provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data center solutions for contractors, integrators and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, executive vice president and general manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 40 20 Pm
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
September 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
Imperial Dade officials said the deal would add scale in Puerto Rico.
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
The distributor said the deals would bolster its footprint in the Northeast.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
Howard is one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 29 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik Acquires PCD Tools Maker Frezite
The company will join Sandvik's Walter division.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Western Interior Supply
The Denver company distributes acoustical materials to the local commercial building industry.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway
The deal will strengthen BFS' roof and floor truss products.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
The deal will expand Timken's portfolio of engineered bearings.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
ThermoFab makes heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the industrial, medical and tech sectors.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022