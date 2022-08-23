Avient to Sell Distribution Business for $950M

Avient Corp.
Aug 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 51 27 Am

CLEVELAND — Avient Corp., a leading global provider of sustainable and specialized material solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its distribution business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $950 million in cash, subject to regulatory approval.

The company announced in April that it was exploring a sale of its distribution business in connection with an agreement to acquire the protective materials business of DSM. The company recently completed that process, culminating in Friday's announcement. 

READ: Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business 

"As expected, there were multiple buyers interested in acquiring the distribution business, and it was a competitive process," said Avient Chairman, President and CEO Robert M. Patterson. "Ultimately, we selected H.I.G. Capital based on the strength of their proposal, which values the business at approximately 10x LTM EBITDA and includes no financing contingencies. We are also confident that H.I.G. will make an excellent home for the Distribution business and a good partner for Avient as both a supplier and a customer." 

The company noted that after-tax proceeds of approximately $750 million from the sale will be used to pay down near-term maturing debt. Pro forma for the sale of the distribution business and the forthcoming acquisition of DSM's protective materials business, net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage will be approximately 2.8x at the end of the year.

"The sale of the distribution business and acquisition of DSM Protective Materials represent the next steps in our specialty transformation that began over a decade ago," Patterson said. "We are excited about our future as a pure play specialty formulator of sustainable solutions." 

In accordance with US GAAP, the company expects the distribution business will be classified as "held for sale" and reported as a discontinued operation in future filings.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 32 38 Pm
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Fischer is a leading distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates
The acquisition is NEFCO’s seventh since 2017 and third this year.
August 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 17 At 11 48 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
The newly acquired company is a leader in HVACR and appliance parts.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1208998478
Mergers & Acquisitions
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
An M&A expert on common mistakes — and how to avoid them.
August 17, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
The deal includes about 600 employees and manufacturing operations in Guadalajara.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
The company's cloud-based SaaS platform provides multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 32 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
LDR Growth Partners plans to focus on expanding the companies' products and platforms.
August 15, 2022
Warehouse Sdaf Housing Up On Forklift Ps
Operations
Solve Industrial Motion Pushes Forward After Restructuring
Power transmission market leader Solve makes inroads in a path toward strategic growth.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 52 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RS Group to Acquire Risoul for $275M
Risoul distributes industrial and automation products in Mexico.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 2 03 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
The company makes solid round tools and surgical cutting tools.
August 10, 2022
Jan Schulz-Wachler, president of Eukalin Corporation, with Steve Russo, president of Adhesives Specialists Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eukalin Corp. Acquires Adhesives Specialists Inc.
The deal marks the company's first acquisition outside Germany.
August 8, 2022
1920 2021webcard Deco
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Deco Truss
The deal marks US LBM’s fourth acquisition of the year.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 464631118
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon to Acquire iRobot for $1.7B
Colin Angle will remain the robotics company's CEO.
August 5, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 09 35 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PT Holdings Acquires Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service
The San Antonio company operates a leading OEM parts distribution organization.
August 4, 2022