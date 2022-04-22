Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business

The announcement coincided with an agreement to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.5 billion.

Apr 22nd, 2022
Andy Szal
Dsmpmpr008a
DSM Dyneema

Material solutions company Avient Corp. will consider a sale of its distribution business as part of an agreement to acquire Royal DSM’s materials segment for nearly $1.5 billion.

Avient officials said selling the distribution operations in conjunction with the deal for DSM Protective Materials would allow the company to remain “modestly levered at 2.9x adjusted EBITDA” while expanding to the highest adjusted earnings margins among its peers.

The company hopes to close on the acquisition later this year, subject to customary closing conditions. The boards of directors of both companies have already approved the deal.

The DSM segment features Dyneema, an ultra-lightweight material branded as the “world’s strongest fiber.” It is used in ballistic protection materials, marine and sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial protection applications, and outdoor sports.

The acquisition would include six production facilities, four R&D centers and approximately 1,000 employees worldwide.

“For 10 years, we have been building our advanced composites platform by focusing on high-performance materials for applications where failure is not an option,” Avient President, Chairman and CEO Robert Patterson said in a statement. “The addition of the Dyneema portfolio will raise Avient’s material offerings to the highest levels on the performance spectrum of composites and engineered fibers.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Endries Hq 60aec43118497
Endries International Acquires Old Dominion Fasteners
The company provides a full line of fasteners including many customer specific per print parts.
Apr 14th, 2022
Heger
Husqvarna Group to Acquire Heger
Heger is a privately owned business specializing in professional diamond tools.
Apr 13th, 2022
Brimar Industries Sized
Safety Distributor Brimar Acquires Chicago-Based Crowd Control Warehouse
Sharing digital-forward business models and end-markets, the companies believe they'll be a perfect fit.
Apr 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 08 At 2 41 04 Pm
TricorBraun Acquires Packaging Distributor PBFY
The deal will expand the company's flexible packaging division.
Apr 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 08 At 2 33 51 Pm
Kamps Acquires L&R Pallet
L&R has become the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler and manufacturer in the region.
Apr 8th, 2022
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Littelfuse Acquires C&K Switches for $540M
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Apr 8th, 2022
I Stock 154202396
BradyIFS Acquires Associated Paper
The distributor is adding an industry leader in the Southeast.
Apr 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 2 12 54 Pm
Winsupply Acquires Williams Wholesale Supply
The deal includes Williams' three Tennessee locations.
Apr 5th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 2 04 16 Pm
Parts Town Acquires Encompass Supply Chain Solutions
The deal will broaden Parts Town’s OEM repair parts for home products.
Apr 5th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 1 50 17 Pm
US LBM Acquires Crown Components
The building materials distributor is growing its presence in the Phoenix area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Harco Day1
Aliaxis Completes Acquisition of Harco
The fittings producer will join Aliaxis' North American IPEX business.
Apr 5th, 2022