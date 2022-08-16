Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M

Kinaxis Inc.
Aug 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Kinaxis

OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport.

Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45 million, consisting of approximately 75% cash and 25% equity consideration. The exact amount of equity consideration will depend on the level of attainment of certain revenue and execution goals over the near term.

“Today’s more complex supply chain networks and higher customer expectations have shown the importance of outside-in thinking and improving the control of material in motion to accelerate and improve decision making. This acquisition will seamlessly activate supply chain concurrency from planning through last-mile execution,” said Kinaxis CEO John Sicard. “We welcome the MPO team and their customers to the Kinaxis community. Uniting these two innovative platforms delivers end-to-end supply chain concurrency, visibility and knowledge across customers, suppliers, and the entire multi-enterprise business network.”

The combination of Kinaxis Rapid Response planning and MPO’s Multi Party Orchestration execution will uniquely deliver a complete real-time picture of every order across the lifecycle – from planned commitment through ultimate delivery. Instead of treating these areas as separated teams, planners will be able to react to disruptions in transportation and dynamically respond, and logistics teams will be able to incorporate the strategic impacts of their execution activities. This full digitization will unlock supply chain agility and resiliency to improve the end-to-end customer experience, sustainability and financial outcomes for manufacturers and brand owners as well as logistics service providers.

“MPO is to supply chain execution what Kinaxis is to supply chain planning – revolutionizing the space by concurrently combining control and visibility of supply chain execution steps across business networks, into a unified cloud platform with one codebase, single user-interface and real-time optimization in a way no other vendor in the market does,” said Martin Verwijmeren CEO, who co-founded MPO along with CTO Paul van Dongen,.

MPO will continue to operate as a standalone company.

