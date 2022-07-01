DexKo to Acquire Fluid-Press Group

The company makes hydraulic valves and manifold blocks for agricultural, industrial and construction equipment.

Jul 1st, 2022
DexKo Global Inc.
NOVI, Mich. — DexKo Global Inc., a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, related components and hydraulic brake applications, on Thursday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Fluid-Press Group.

Fluid-Press, founded in 1971, is located in Albinea, Italy. The company develops and manufactures hydraulic valves and manifold blocks for agricultural machinery, industrial equipment, cranes, aerial platforms and earth-moving machines.

Fluid-Press will be a valuable addition to DexKo's Hydraulics business, working closely with Safim Brakes, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered hydraulic braking system components used in a range of off-highway equipment applications. Safim has been a part of DexKo and AL-KO Vehicle Technology since 2019.

"The family business, which has been successfully managed for decades, produces high-quality products and components," said DexKo CEO Fred Bentley. "This acquisition enables DexKo to continue to grow in hydraulics and further expand our product offering in this segment. We are pleased to welcome the Fluid-Press team to DexKo and to help them build upon the company's strong foundation."

"We are dealing with complementary customer portfolios — OEM and distribution — which will allow us to grow further in the respective customer segments with both Safim and Fluid-Press products that we can now sell through the distribution channels of both companies and into untapped markets", said Harald Hiller, president and CEO of AL-KO. "We look forward to uniting the strengths of the Fluid-Press team with those of DexKo to grow the Hydraulics business further".

"We will work closely together, exploit synergies and thus significantly broaden our customer and geographic reach, and I am looking forward to utilizing our joint business opportunities", said Giovanni Pedrinoni, managing director at Safim.

"We are proud to be part of DexKo, a global industrial group which will strengthen Fluid-Press' worldwide presence. I am confident we will achieve great results together with Safim," said Aldo Tagliavento, chairman of Fluid-Press, who will continue to serve the business as a director.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 12 11 09 Pm
Allied Motion Acquires Airex
The move will add precision linear and rotary motor technology.
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 9 00 20 Am
NSI Industries Acquires Lynn Electronics
The deal broadens and strengthens NSI's catalog of connectivity solutions.
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 1 38 30 Pm
Berlin Packaging Acquires Andler Packaging Group
The move will bolster Berlin's operations on the East Coast.
Jun 20th, 2022
Endries
Endries Acquires Store Room Fasteners
Store Room will maintain its operations as an Endries subsidiary.
Jun 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 13 At 2 38 40 Pm
Clarion Safety Systems Acquires Machine Safety Specialists
Clarion said the deal would bring its risk assessment and compliance services to a new level.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm
BradyIFS Acquires Camden Bag and Paper
The deal continues the expansion of the company's East Coast presence.
Jun 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm 6262ef9cb55b0
Descartes Systems Acquires XPS Technologies
XPS is a provider of cloud-based, multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions.
Jun 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 2 01 45 Pm
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires MasterDrive
The acquisition is the company's third this year.
Jun 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 23 42 Pm
Protective Industrial Products Acquires Industrial Starter
The deal adds a leading European PPE and workwear supplier.
Jun 8th, 2022
PDI showroom, Lake Oconee, Ga.
PDI Acquires W.A. Bragg & Co.
The kitchen, bath and lighting distributor is adding a fellow Georgia supplier.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 1 56 59 Pm
Bailey International Acquires Hydrolico
The deal will expand the company's presence in the U.S. and Canada.
Jun 7th, 2022