Imperial Dade Acquires North Alabama Chemical

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and DECATUR, Ala. — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of North Alabama Chemical.

The transaction represents the 50th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, with two additional locations in Florence and Huntsville, Alabama, NAC is a full-service provider of janitorial supplies, services and solutions owned and operated by Peter Farrell. The company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high-touch customer service.

Now, in partnership with Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, NAC’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"NAC is a leading distributor in northern Alabama and has an excellent commitment to its customers, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform." said Robert Tillis.

“I am excited to partner with Peter and the NAC team to further grow our presence in northern Alabama in this next chapter of growth. This acquisition reinforces our focus to strengthen our presence in key growth markets to ensure our customers receive the highest quality service," said Jason Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family," Farrell said. "Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships."