Warehouse Structure Suppliers Steele Solutions and Tiffin Metal Products to Merge

The combined company provides custom solutions in the design and manufacturing of complex steel infrastructure systems for distribution, fulfillment and sortation centers.

Mar 22nd, 2022
Steele Solutions
Erg

FRANKLIN, WI and TIFFIN, OH —Steele Solutions Inc. (SSI), a leader in the design and manufacturing of highly complex work platform solutions for distribution facilitates and Tiffin Metal Products (TMP), established leaders in custom chute systems for distribution and manufacturing facilities have combined to create a new company offering greater scale, innovation and benefits for our employees and customers.

Kevin O'Neill, CEO of Steele Solutions, Inc. commented, "Tiffin Metal Products is a perfect partner to our current portfolio of offerings as we both provide unique and complementary products that are the backbone of e-commerce fulfillment, distribution and parcel sortation facilities. The merger will result in a broader and more diverse product offering that will make for a more integrated solution and faster installation for our customers. Companies will continue to operate as-is, working in their existing facilities and staff; however, the combined customer base is expected to drive continued growth across both SSI and TMP facilities."

Matt Dysard, President of Tiffin Metal Products, commented, "TMP experienced tremendous growth in 2021 and combining SSI and TMP is a great catalyst for continued growth and benefits for our employees and customers. It's been a complete honor and privilege working with our dedicated employees. I look forward to staying on as the President of TMP and continuing this trajectory towards greatness together.  Merging with SSI is a perfect fit for our mission and will take our Tiffin, OH company to the next level."

About Steele Solutions, Inc.

Steele Solutions, Inc. ("SSI") is a North American leader in the design and manufacturing of highly complex work platform solutions enabling key value-added sortation and fulfillment functions. The company partners with industry-leading integrators who lead warehouse automation projects for the largest e-commerce retailer in the US, as well as large parcel providers who continue to invest heavily in their distribution and fulfillment networks in order to keep up with the rise in e-commerce and package volumes.

About Tiffin Metal Products

Tiffin Metal Products ("TMP") is an Ohio-based full service manufacturing company that produces custom chute systems and lockers for the public safety market. TMP has been located in Tiffin, OH since 1903 and has recently opened a location in Schmitten, Switzerland. Similar to SSI, TMP is a full-service supplier to its customer base, from engineering through paint and pack. There are currently 160 people in Tiffin and 18 in Switzerland. Tiffin has experienced significant sales growth since 2019 and continues to see opportunity for additional growth.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Threadline Abi Logo 2
Threadline Acquires Fellow Fastener Fab Supplier Atlantic Bolt
The merger of the two Charlotte-based companies will increase production capacity and enable them to compete at greater scale.
Mar 11th, 2022
275417869 4900740639981550 1292089972930714156 N
NSI Industries Acquires Fastener Supplier & Distributor Metallics in Connecticut
Serving tradesmen since 1959, Metallics expands NSI's capabilities beyond electrical solutions.
Mar 9th, 2022
I Stock 1165418688
XPO Logistics Approves Split for its North American Businesses
The company is spinning off its North American truckload brokerage business and looking to divest its intermodal group.
Mar 9th, 2022
Birmingham Fastener Cover
Manufacturer/Distributor Birmingham Fastener Acquires K-T Bolt in Texas
Katy, TX-based K-T Bolt Manufacturing provides custom fabrication, closed-die forging, in-house heat treating and electropolishing.
Mar 9th, 2022
233691867 2591011417872356 2908717990490171362 N
DeSHAZO Acquires Integrated Machinery Solutions
It expands DeSHAZO’s manufacturing and service capabilities in the U.S.
Mar 8th, 2022
Cornerstone Building 0
CD&R to Buy Remainder of Exteriors Supplier Cornerstone Building Brands for $5.8B
CD&R currently owns 49% of Cornerstone, which brands itself as the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.
Mar 7th, 2022
I Stock 1158862088
Protect Value During M&A Integrations with Better Tech and Real-Time Data
Technology can play a major role in mitigating disruption throughout an integration and beyond — and buyers know it.
Mar 7th, 2022
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair to Buy Commercial Ice Machine Maker for $1.6B
The addition of Manitowoc Ice will considerably boost Pentair's Water Solutions platform.
Mar 4th, 2022
Fas
Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to be Privately Acquired
One Rock Capital Partners is buying the manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dxp Dd
DXP Continues to Grow in Water/Wastewater Market with 2 More Acquisitions
The company has acquired eight such distributors since December 2020.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dfp Logo 600x241
SBP Holdings' Dakota Fluid Power Acquires Hydrafab in Wyoming
A month after divesting Bishop Lifting Products, SBP grows its North America footprint to about 70 locations and 1,000 employees.
Mar 2nd, 2022