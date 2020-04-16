CEO Gives All 10K Workers His Cell Phone Number

Activision Blizzard is the maker of popular video games like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. The video game company is spending the COVID-19 crisis focusing on its healthcare benefits.

Activision Blizzard, whose workforce is now telecommuting, is bolstering plans by adding access to telehealth and private doctors and even paying some co-pays.

Despite only a handful of cases amongst workers, CEO Bobby Kotick is reportedly concerned about his employees having access to information about their benefits.

With this in mind, he’s shared his personal cell phone number with the company’s 10,000 employees and encouraged them to reach out if they have any questions. Several hundred within the workforce have done so at this point.

While Kotick says working from home is easier for his company than some others, he acknowledged “people are feeling the isolation, frustration and anxiety."