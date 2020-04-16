CEO Gives All 10K Workers His Cell Phone Number

He hopes to give employees more access to information about their health benefits.

Apr 16th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsAnna Wells
 

Activision Blizzard is the maker of popular video games like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. The video game company is spending the COVID-19 crisis focusing on its healthcare benefits.

Activision Blizzard, whose workforce is now telecommuting, is bolstering plans by adding access to telehealth and private doctors and even paying some co-pays.

Despite only a handful of cases amongst workers, CEO Bobby Kotick is reportedly concerned about his employees having access to information about their benefits.

With this in mind, he’s shared his personal cell phone number with the company’s 10,000 employees and encouraged them to reach out if they have any questions. Several hundred within the workforce have done so at this point.

While Kotick says working from home is easier for his company than some others, he acknowledged “people are feeling the isolation, frustration and anxiety."

More in Home
I Stock 1179825208 (1)
Excess Inventory in a Time of Pandemic
Claudia Freed examines the issue of excess inventory amid the pandemic crisis, and what manufacturers' options are for handling it.
Apr 16th, 2020
Kuriyamaere
Kuriyama Announces New President
Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.
Apr 15th, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1180627217
Fastenal Expects Headcount Attrition, But Not 2009-Like
The company detailed steps taken to reduce employee expenses, which doesn't include a formal headcount reduction.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1162046064
Construction Firms Report Layoffs, Cancellations
A survey of construction firms by the Associated General Contractors of America finds more than half of firms have had projects halted.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this April 13 photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.&apos;s airplane assembly facility in Everett, WA, north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.
Industrial Production Drops Dramatically
The declines were worse than what economists had expected.
Apr 15th, 2020
Healthtn
New Attitudes Towards Trade, Health
48% of respondents to a recent survey plan on diversifying their supply chain.
Apr 14th, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
SBD Commits $10M+ to Employees, Communities
The news comes two weeks after the company announced plans to slash spending and reduce staffing while navigating the ongoing pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
Eis
Electrical Distributor EIS Has New CEO
The former Genuine Parts Company and Motion Industries subsidiary is now under new leadership at the top level.
Apr 14th, 2020
Mailtn
USPS Could be Bankrupt Soon
The last thing the organization needed was a pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
Warehouse
Distributor Pandemic Index: Sales Down 29%
Index provider Indian River Consulting Group said the sharp decline confirms that last week's improvement was an anomaly.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1169572096
Amazon Resuming Nonessential Shipments
This week, the company will begin to accept more products in its warehouses outside of the "essentials" it has prioritized since mid-March.
Apr 14th, 2020