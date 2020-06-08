Non-Slip Markers, Mats Promote Social Distancing

The mats can be sanitized with mop or floor scrubber, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance.

Jun 8th, 2020
New Pig
New Pig Sized

New Pig (Tipton, PA) has introduced anti-slip floor signs and markers to visually reinforce the three health precautions: proper social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing. Ideal for a multitude of areas, the mats can be sanitized with mop or floor scrubber, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance. The signs stay in place and will not damage floors, peel or curl up.  

New Pig’s safety message mats stick to most commercial floor surfaces including concrete, VCT, linoleum, ceramic tile, quarry tile and laminate flooring. Proprietary adhesive backing keeps them exactly where they are placed - no shifting, bunching up or flipping over. Safety message mats are available in a variety of message choices and mat sizes.

www.newpig.com; 800-HOT-HOGS

