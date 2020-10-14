New LXT Brushless 9” Power Cutter

It has the power to cut through concrete, masonry and metal materials with all the benefits and convenience of cordless operation.

Oct 14th, 2020
Makita
Makita

Makita U.S.A., Inc. (La Mirada, CA) has announced the 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless 9” Power Cutter. It has the power to cut through concrete, masonry and metal materials with all the benefits and convenience of cordless operation. The power cutter is available as both a bare tool (XEC01Z) and a kit (XEC01PT1). Specifically:

  • The XEC01 has a maximum cutting depth of 3-1/2”, which allows for single-pass cuts in many common materials, including standard residential 4” concrete slabs (actual 3-1/2”), common 3-1/2” paver/blocks, 3” SCH40 pipe (3-1/2” OD), and 3” conduit (3-1/2” OD).
  • It is an ideal cordless solution for masons, roofers, plumbers, remodelers, construction workers, landscape and hardscape workers, metal fabricators, commercial framers, pipe fitters, vehicle mechanics, firefighters and more.
  • The benefits of a cordless power cutter over a gas power cutter include no oil/gas mixing, no emissions, no pull starts, no engine maintenance, and lighter weight.
  • Active Feedback-sensing Technology (AFT) turns the motor off if rotation of the wheel is suddenly forced to stop. An electric brake stops the wheel in 4 seconds or less allowing for faster re-positioning.
  • Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT™) is designed to improve a tool’s operation in harsh conditions by channeling water and dust from key internal components.

www.makitatools.com

