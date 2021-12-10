WESCO Joins Standards Organization ETIM North America

ETIM supports the implementation and adoption of the ETIM Technical Information Model in the North American wholesale electrical industry.

Dec 10th, 2021
ETIM North America
Rsgaerg

ETIM North America (NA) announced Dec. 9 that WESCO, a global supply chain solutions and distribution company, joined the product classification standards organization.

WESCO is a Fortune 500 supply chain solutions company specializing in electrical and electronic, communications and security, and utility and broadband distribution solutions to keep our world running and advancing. WESCO supports customers in more than 50 countries to build, connect, power and protect the world.

WESCO was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

“We are excited that WESCO is joining ETIM NA,” said Mary Shaw, ETIM NA’s Executive Director. “I have worked e-Commerce and data standards development with WESCO’s data teams in the past and know that their product expertise helps bring the voice of their customers and suppliers to conversations. This will help us make great progress in our classification initiative and will benefit the entire channel.”

WESCO is joining other industry leaders as collectively the industry builds out the ETIM classification model to meet the terminology and product-specific description needs of the North American electrical industry.

“We are pleased to be involved in setting the product descriptor standards for our organization and industry in partnership with ETIM NA,” said Akash Khurana, WESCO’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer. “The ETIM Model supports us in our vision of becoming the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions provider in the world.”

As a direct distributor member, WESCO will be able to participate in all of ETIM NA’s Product Expert (PE) Groups. Currently there are three PE Groups, encompassing power distribution/automation and drives, wiring devices/lighting controls and wire/cable/conduit products, with expansion into wire management, fuses, transformers, and enclosures coming soon.

Matt Christensen, Chairman of ETIM NA and President of Distributor Data Solutions, commented that “WESCO joining ETIM NA is a testament to how much the association has achieved in less than two years and the importance of an enhanced product classification standard for the electrical industry. WESCO’s participation emphasizes the importance of ETIM to helping electrical distributors compete tomorrow.”

As the Electrical Sector Board chair and president of IDEA, David Oldfather remarked that “WESCO is a strong industry and data supporter. I encourage all IDEA members to contribute to supporting the ETIM Model and being active so that, collectively, we can improve product descriptions and product classifications for our industry.”

According to ETIM’s Shaw, it is important that manufacturers and distributors of all sizes, who value channel efficiency and recognize that the electrical ecosystem is undergoing a digital transformation, be part of the process. The more companies involved, the quicker the refinement of the model to North American products can be completed.

To learn more about ETIM North America, its Product Expert Groups, and how manufacturers, distributors and service companies can participate, visit www.etim-na.org or contact Mary Shaw at mary@etim-na.org.

More
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 1st, 2021
Texas is again at high risk of power blackouts this winter because of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state's electric grid and left millions of people without heat for days, regulators said Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
New Texas Rules After Blackout, but Not for this Winter
Experts say Texas' response to a winter storm that killed hundreds of people has been insufficient.
Dec 1st, 2021
M An 60dcb6db5330f 61043d59cab9a 617c0dd44db19
ID's November M&A Recap: Another Huge Month
An ongoing myriad of supply chain issues hasn't slowed down M&A activity in the industrial supply market.
Dec 1st, 2021
Tech Talk I Stock 1273922210
How to Gain Digital Control of Your Supply Chain
With the pandemic showing how fragile the industrial supply chain can be, we discuss how distributors can strengthen their own supply chain via digital means.
Nov 30th, 2021
In this March 30 photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.
Alabama Amazon Workers Get Rare New Election Vote
Regulators cited a U.S. Postal Service mailbox installed by Amazon ahead of the election.
Nov 29th, 2021
Activists from Extinction Rebellion block the entrance to an Amazon fulfillment center, Tilbury, England, Nov. 26, 2021.
Activists Block Amazon Warehouses on Black Friday
Organizers sought to pressure the e-commerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year.
Nov 29th, 2021
Sales I Stock 876573208
Sales: Be Brilliant in the Basics
Relying too heavily on shortcuts impedes your progress as a salesperson.
Nov 29th, 2021
I Stock 1075416202 5efe1da207e14
No ID Newsletter Thursday or Friday
We'll be off Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving and will resume regular deployments on Monday, Nov. 29.
Nov 24th, 2021
A Google Street view of Mallory's San Diego branch.
ID In-Depth: Mallory Safety & Supply Thrives During a Pandemic
Adept planning, sourcing and an employees-first structure have enabled the distributor to keep on growing.
Nov 24th, 2021
I Stock 1304676174
Big 50 Distributors Forecast 2022 Issues & Trends
Where will we land in 2022? Distributors on ID's Big 50 List offer their insight.
Nov 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1313021515
OSHA Pauses Implementation, Enforcement of Biden Vaccine Mandate
It follows an appeals court's decision to stay OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard that would require large companies to require vaccination or daily virus testing.
Nov 18th, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Strike Ends as Deere Workers Approve 3rd Contract Offer
The UAW union said 61% of its members approved the deal.
Nov 18th, 2021