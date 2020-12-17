New OSHA Inspection Program to Target Workplaces with Highest Injury and Illness Rates

The Site-Specific Targeting Directive is OSHA's primary targeting program for non-construction establishments with 20 or more employees.

Dec 17th, 2020
U.S. Department of Labor
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is updating its inspection program that directs agency enforcement resources to establishments with the highest rates of injuries and illnesses.

The Site-Specific Targeting (SST) Directive is OSHA's primary targeting program for non-construction establishments with 20 or more employees. The agency selects establishments based on injury and illness data employers submitted on Form 300A for calendar years 2017-2019.

The new directive replaces Site-Specific Targeting 2016, and includes the following significant changes:

  • The creation of a new targeting category for establishments indicating consistent injury and illness rate increases over the three-year data collection period, and
  • Allows records only inspections to occur when a compliance safety and health officer determines incorrect data led to an establishment's inclusion in the program. This change ensures OSHA will conduct a full inspection only when the employer has an actual elevated injury and illness experience.

In addition to the SST program, OSHA implements both national and local emphasis programs to target high-risk hazards and industries. Learn more about these emphasis programs.

OSHA's On-Site Consultation Program offers no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health services to small- and medium-sized businesses to identify workplace hazards, provide advice for compliance with OSHA standards, and assist in establishing and improving safety and health programs. On-Site Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations.

