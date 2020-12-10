The Pandemic's Impacts on Warehouse Optimization

The pandemic has intensified the need for a truly optimized warehouse, and here's why.

Dec 10th, 2020
Anna Wells
Tech Talk I Stock 1252315838
iStock

It’s been suggested that the pandemic has been a driver behind accelerated tech adoption across a wide swath of industries. It’s clear some businesses were caught flat-footed when the widespread changes brought on by COVID-19 meant higher volumes of e-commerce, a lighter workforce and intermittent shutdowns. Industry experts have been pointing to the need for distributors to optimize their warehouse operations, but just what, exactly, does this mean?

Nimble, Custom-Focused Business

SquizzeroSquizzeroFor Kelly Squizzero, one of the most critical points for distributors to consider is that everything that happens in their warehouse has a direct impact on their relationship with their customers. Squizzero is Director of Industry & Solution Strategy for Distribution for Infor, a cloud software provider with a significant product suite that’s designed to help distributors achieve their technology goals.

And the goals, it seems, are changing. The pandemic brought several simultaneous challenges to warehouse operations. One is obvious: the pandemic has made for workforce inconsistency across all sectors, as team members deal with illness, quarantine or child care, forcing them to miss more work.

Another is from a customer side: growth in e-commerce is outpacing even the most bullish of prior estimates, and end users have established high standards for MinochaMinochaan omni-channel experience. “If you don't have an omni-channel fulfillment strategy, you might lose out on a lot of business,” says Vishal Minocha, Infor’s Senior Director of Product Management and Go-To-Market for Supply Chain & Warehouse Management Systems. “Having your warehouse be able to fulfill both channels optimally is key,” he explains. “And if you look at the current warehousing landscape, a lot of the WMS systems which are out there -- they're pretty old and they don't have the ability to provide this optimized fulfillment.”

Minocha believes that “optimized fulfillment” is more than just getting product out the door, on time. Distributors are also facing a critical requirement to add value, despite their inability to offer as many face-to-face services. Minocha emphasizes services like kitting as a way distributors are going above and beyond, but they need the tech foundation to support these efforts effectively.

Cost Controls

This time of business disruption saw many distributors hunkering down and trimming the fat wherever possible. For Squizzero, a WMS system is designed specifically to keep costs streamlined, especially when it comes to inventory.

“If your inventory is managed more effectively and you know where it is located, then you're not buying additional inventory to cover yourself just in case. And we see that with distributors where the buyer is nervous about running out,” explains Squizzero. “If they had more confidence that they could meet their customer commitments, they wouldn't have this feeling that they're going to run out or have to overbuy. So we look at warehouse operations as a way to control their purchasing, and certainly control any lost inventory or inventory that's walking out the door because it's stolen because you're not properly tracking it.”

And we know that inventory control can mean massive dollar amounts. For some, this could mean the difference between laying off valued team members or buying a few months of time.

The Value of Cloud

On-premise once ruled the roost in warehouse distribution, but it’s not offering the effective flexibility needed in today’s business environment. Minocha believes that, in times of increased throughput in the warehouse, the value of cloud over on-premise has more than just data security implications. With cloud, he says, “you can figure out the increased throughput and then automatically add the additional compute power, which is needed with that increased throughput. So all the value of cloud security and reliability is there is the built-in disaster recovery if your system goes down … but to me, it's the ability to handle this increased throughput automatically, on the fly, that’s a great aspect as well.”

Squizzero adds that the pandemic applied some pressure in this area as well. “The need for cloud absolutely was escalated with COVID across the board,” she stresses, “and those customers of ours that were already in the cloud had a much easier time adapting making adjustments as needed.”

Added Considerations

Squizzero and Minocha also stress that optimizing e-commerce isn’t as simple as streamlining pick-pack-ship. There are new variables that need to be considered, including what happens to the product once it leaves the dock. According to Squizzero, many distributors have been caught off-guard by the number of returns they’ve needed to process.

“In the e-commerce world, we might buy something in three different sizes or three different colors, and then return two of the three. I think the same thing is happening to wholesale distributors,” she explains. With WMS, “the distributor has to have a system that allows them to seamlessly accept that return and get it back on the shelf in an effective manner. So we've seen that kind of come full circle.”



More in Business Technology
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
How COVID is Pushing the Convergence of Operations and IT
An insider's look at how the pandemic has forced OT/IT silos to be broken down in order to maintain output, improve remote working, and address cybersecurity.
Nov 5th, 2020
2
Amazon Business Officially Launches Its Dash Smart Shelf
After a year of testing, the weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled auto-replenishment scale is available for customers and consumers.
Nov 4th, 2020
Lubriplate Sized
High-Performance Lubricants
Lubriplate has been operating for 150 years.
Oct 30th, 2020
Prophet 21
Epicor Launches Latest Version of Prophet 21 ERP
The 2020.2 release of Epicor Prophet 21 is geared for distributors to modernize processes as they pivot and adapt to a rapidly-changing market.
Oct 29th, 2020
I Stock 1150202727
What Manufacturers Need to Know about the Industrial Internet of Things
Start small and cheap. Then expand.
Oct 26th, 2020
Laborers work at a building construction site in Gauhati, India, Oct. 19, 2020.
Study: COVID Speeds Up Human Vs. Machine Labor Standoff
The World Economic Forum expects work to be split equally between machines and people by 2025.
Oct 21st, 2020
I Stock 1270901360
Research: US Manufacturers Digitizing at Twice the Rate of Other Businesses
A new Alibaba.com survey of 5,000+ businesses found an accelerating pivot to digital among B2B firms, especially manufacturers.
Oct 21st, 2020
Regal Sized
High Efficiency Right Angle Gear Drive
Worm gear drives are generally not as efficient as helical gears and become less efficient the higher the ratio.
Oct 15th, 2020
Pelican
CARGO Cases
Lockable latches and integrated tie-down plates make for easy mounting.
Oct 15th, 2020
Top View Of Man Worker With Protective Mask Working In Industrial Factory Or Warehouse 1238008812 8256x5168 (1)
Q&A: Balancing 'Big Brother' Tech with Worker Safety
How COVID is shining a light on opportunities for connected worker technology that could not only improve plant safety, but operational efficiency.
Oct 15th, 2020
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Combatting the Rise in Industrial Cyber Threats
Simultaneous trends within business and cyber-criminal organizations have transformed security risks for the manufacturing sector.
Oct 15th, 2020
Logistics And Transportation Of Container Cargo Ship And Cargo Plane With Working Crane Bridge In Shipyard At Sunset, Logistic Import Export And Transport Industry Background 1144933955 4048x2236
Automating for a Touchless Supply Chain
The ability to reallocate resources towards revenue-generating activities instead of manual labor is driving the shift.
Oct 13th, 2020