Editor's Note: Clearing Up Thursday's ID Newsletter Confusion

Hey Industrial Distribution readers

On Thursday morning, we inadvertently deployed an old newsletter to our e-subscribers, which probably caused some confusion, as it likely gave the appearance that the news content it included was new. That newsletter, with the subject line, "Fastenal Trims 1,400+ From Headcount as Q2 Sales Jump on PPE Surge," was actually from July 14, and was led by news items regarding Fastenal's second quarter earnings report and what was then the latest update regarding STAFDA's 2020 Convention.

In regards to STAFDA, the information in that old news item is now out-of-date, as two days later, STAFDA announced that its 2020 Convention is canceled.

As for Fastenal, while that July 14 item remains the company's latest quarterly earnings summary, the company just reported its July sales information on Thursday, Aug. 6, for which we have a summary here.

ID gives our sincere apologies for this error and any confusion it may have caused.