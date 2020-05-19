Torque Limiter Sprocket

A powerful and long-lasting torque limiting solution.

May 19th, 2020
Us Tsubaki Inc
Tq Sprockets Picture
U.S. Tsubaki

U.S. Tsubaki is pleased to announce the launch of the Torque Limiter Sprocket — a complete assembly providing both the torque limiter and sprocket together as one unit.

The all-new Torque Limiter Sprocket combines Tsubaki’s engineering and manufacturing with high-quality Tsubaki Sprockets and Overload Protection devices to create a single device that provides a powerful and long-lasting torque limiting solution.

Up to now, the method for purchasing torque limiting devices required end-users to assemble the limiting device, springs, bushings and sprocket by themselves. Tsubaki has revolutionized the torque limiting device industry by offering all these components pre-assembled and bored-to-order. 

End-users can now simply install the fully assembled unit to the shaft, set the torque limit, and move forward with operation.

Tsubaki Torque Limiter Sprockets are designed to improve both the customer ordering process and installation experience over the existing line of Tsubaki Torque Limiters. 

To learn more, visit https://www.ustsubaki.com/pdf/tsubaki-torque-limiter-sprockets-brochure-large.pdf.

More
Ep3tn
COVID-19 Impact: 'When an Entire Supply Chain Falls Apart'
Despite widespread purchasing declines throughout manufacturing, bright spots persist.
May 14th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Says Orders Backlog Will Carry Past May
The metalworking and MRO products distributor broke out its March and April sales figures due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacts.
May 13th, 2020
Al5 K Ex Small (1)a
Explosion-Proof Area Light
Air Systems' new Air-Light EX Explosion-Proof DC Powered LED Area Light deploys rapidly without the use of tools.
May 12th, 2020
Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla&apos;s California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities.
Tesla Restarts Factory Against Orders
Elon Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him.
May 11th, 2020
89714808 2834278886799509 7432560108250333184 N
Q&A: Discussing Amazon Business' Role
ID chats with Amazon Business' leader for pricing, selection and supplier tools about its role as an e-marketplace for distributors and manufacturers.
May 11th, 2020
In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, Nelis Rodriguez poses at her home in Chicago. Rodriguez has worked at the same restaurant for 21 years and in that time she never had to so much as think about getting another job. So, while she knew that much of the money she earns comes from tips and not the her $10-an-hour salary, she did not really appreciate what that meant until it was time to apply for unemployment.
'Temporary' Layoffs Risk Permanence
More employers are coming to a reluctant conclusion: Many of their laid off employees might not be returning.
May 10th, 2020
Kaman Industriala
Kaman Distribution Appoints New KIT Leader
Industry veteran Mark Stoneburner joins Kaman Industrial Technologies after spending the previous four years at Motion Industries.
May 8th, 2020
Pro Glove 5eb577f4604f9
Wearable Expands Data Access
The scanner offers a high-contrast display that mounts on the back of the hand and connects to enterprise data.
May 8th, 2020
Assorted N95 Mask 3992946
3M to Make 95 Million Masks Per Month
New DoD contracts and internal investments will allow 3M to make more than 2 billion respirators by the end of 2020.
May 7th, 2020
Fastenersdfasdf
Fastener Distrib. Index Hits Record-Low
On the bright side, respondents' six-month outlook improved slightly.
May 7th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Fastenal's April Safety Sales Spiked 120%
CFO Holden Lewis explained the company's eye-popping numbers in April and how demand for PPE impacted its supply chain.
May 7th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 06 At 10 22 16 Am
Lightest Weight Multi-Position Ladder
Addresses weight concerns while providing stability and durability.
May 7th, 2020