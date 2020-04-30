High-Performance Roller Chains

High-tech coating protects against corrosion and wear.

Wherever chains are exposed to the effects of seawater, or subject to stringent cleaning requirements, materials with conventional coatings soon reach their technical limits: roller chains used in harbors, or applications in the food or building services industry, rapidly lose their wear- and corrosion-resistant properties.

The new b.triton series from chain manufacturer iwis – high-performance roller chains with an innovative combination of coatings – is the perfect product for use in harsh operating environments.

The new iwis b.triton high-performance roller chain is particularly resistant to corrosion and wear. High-performance zinc flake technology is combined with a special surface treatment, ensuring that JWIS b.triton chains are more resistant to corrosion than comparable competitor products in the market, as shown by the results of standardized corrosion tests. 

The basis of the newly developed chains is the strength of carbon steel combined with special surface coatings. This technology means the chains are ideal for use in highly corrosive environments requiring the characteristically high fatigue strength and tensile strength of carbon steel chains. A particular feature of the special zinc flake coating is its extremely good adhesion to the base material, which guarantees reliable protection of the roller chain against corrosion – even under the toughest operating conditions. 

Special coatings on bushes and pins reduce wear in JWIS b.triton chain bearings. Extruded bushes and rollers guarantee even better corrosion resistance, reduced run-in elongation and quieter chain running. The new lubricant “iwiDUR G”, which was specially developed for the applications in which b.triton chains are used, provides additional protection against wear and corrosion. As a result, JWIS b.triton chains can be used in a temperature range from -10 °C to +130 °C – which can be extended to 150 °C by using an alternative high-temperature lubricant.

For more, visit https://www.iwis.com.

