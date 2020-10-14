‘Round-to-Square’ Machine-Ready Blanks

TCI sawing, milling and grinding equipment are all designed for high volume production.

Oct 14th, 2020
TCI Precision Metals
Tci

TCI Precision Metals (Gardena, CA) has announced the addition of specialized round stock conversion to squared, high precision Machine-Ready Blanks. Depending on job specifications or customer preference, round and square, precision Machine-Ready Blanks are now available, starting from round raw stock. There tends to be more waste converting round materials to square machine-ready blanks, but if specifications or material availability dictate, TCI can now efficiently deliver on the request with its ‘round to square’ milling services, says the company. TCI sawing, milling and grinding equipment are all designed for high volume production and are configured to convert and prep virtually all materials to precision machine-ready specifications much more efficiently than most shops can do in-house.

Machine-Ready Blanks from TCI Precision Metals help shops increase throughput up to 25%. With a single order, a customer can receive custom precision blanks ready to load directly into their CNC machining centers.

www.tciprecision.com; 800-234-5613


More
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal's Sales and Profit Growth Narrows in Q3 Amid Normalization
Fastener products continue to comprise a larger portion of the company's sales, while elevated safety sales continue to slow.
Oct 13th, 2020
Large Cutting Group 2020
Expanded Large Diameter Cutting Wheel Offering
Weiler Abrasives has expanded its offering of Tiger and Wolverine large diameter cutting wheels for chop saws and stationary saws.
Oct 12th, 2020
Warehouse 15
Key Topics With Industrial Distribution Leaders: The Distribution Center
Here in Part 1 of 3, Helgi Thor Leja speaks with Vallen's Alan Gosnell on how the industrial distributor's response to COVID-19 has evolved over the past seven months.
Oct 12th, 2020
I Stock 1251628696
NAM Board Asks Americans to Wear Masks
The National Association of Manufacturers said observing CDC safety protocols would help manufacturers rebuild the economy.
Oct 8th, 2020
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Lowe's to Hand Out Another Round of Bonuses Worth $100M
The bonuses will recognize its front-line, hourly employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct 8th, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
Racks of product in the ORS Nasco's Houston distribution center.
Critical Wholesale: ID Goes In-Depth With ORS Nasco
Read about Kevin Short's trial-by-fire first year as CEO of the pure-play wholesaler, newly carved out as an independent company.
Oct 5th, 2020
01 Ind Cover Sept Oct2020aae
ID's September/October 2020 Digital Edition
ID's September/October digital edition features our 2020 Big 50 List, a profile on ORS Nasco, a chat with B&F Fastener Supply and much more.
Oct 5th, 2020
Gorilla Professional Grade Product Line
New Line of Gorilla Adhesives, Sealants & Lubricants for MRO Market
The Gorilla Professional Grade portfolio consists of 19 products.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Amazon Says Nearly 20,000 Workers Have Tested Positive
That's out of 1.37 million employees tested at Amazon and Whole Foods markets.
Oct 2nd, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Tiger Alum Front Backa
Weiler Abrasives Expands Aluminum Abrasives Offering With New Flap Discs
The new Tiger Aluminum flap discs featuring a paired flap design for grinding of aluminum.
Sep 30th, 2020