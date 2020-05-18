Hard Turning Double-Sided Inserts

Deliver higher productivity and lower cost per part.

May 18th, 2020
Kennametal
Kennametal
Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal announces its latest innovation in hard turning-KBH10B and KBH20B PcBN grades, double-sided inserts for materials up to 65 HRC.

The new grades are specially designed to deliver higher productivity and longer tool life when turning tool steels and other hardened materials.

Polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PcBN) mini-tipped inserts have long been recognized as a great option for reducing part cost when turning hardened steel components. Kennametal’s new grades of PcBN inserts improve upon that value proposition by delivering increased productivity with a lower cost per part.

Features include:

  • Patented ceramic binder structure and TiN/TiAlN/TiN coating that provides extreme wear resistance even at elevated cutting speeds.
  • A gold PVD coating makes it easy to identify when an insert needs indexing, while the numbered corners assure that a machine operator won’t inadvertently switch to a used edge.
  • Two edge preparations in a “trumpet” style hone for heavier and interrupted cuts, and a light hone for continuous turning.
  • PcBN mini-tips in four insert shapes — three rhomboidal and one triangular — which means up to six cutting edges per insert.

Learn more at https://www.kennametal.com/AM.

