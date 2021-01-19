Afflink Introduces "Rest Assured" Sanitation Products Bundle

TUSCALOOSA, AL — AFFLINK introduces Rest Assured, a bundle of best-in-class products, specifically designed to deliver the highest-quality disinfecting and extended-protection solutions now available, all designed to protect human health at home, in school, and at work.

Featured in this all-in-one bundle are the following:

A hospital-grade, EPA N-List disinfectant, engineered to kill the pathogens that cause coronavirus as well as other pathogens on surfaces in minutes.

BIOPROTECT RTU, a Ready-to-Use, patented and registered preservative antimicrobial shield that can be applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces. This shield inhibits the growth of odor- and stain-causing bacteria, germs, mold, mildew, fungi, and algae for up to 90 days.

The Lux handheld electrostatic sprayer. This state-of-the-art applicator improves coverage by up to three times when compared to traditional application methods

Recommended safety equipment including eyewear

A bottle of BIOPROTECT Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, engineered to keep hands germ-free for up to six hours.





"Thanks to the non-toxic disinfectant and the water-soluble ingredients in BIOPROTECT™, anyone can disinfect and protect hard surfaces in any building, including restaurants, schools, professional offices, and homes," says AFFLINK President & CEO, Dennis Riffer. "Further, the Rest Assured bundle is designed to help us all get on with our lives and put America back to work again."

Riffer adds that the Rest Assured bundle, which is now available at the ELEVATE Marketplace, is a safe and affordable option for everyone – consumer and professional - focused on achieving advanced levels of cleaning and disinfecting, which is so needed today.

For more information, visit: https://www.elevatemarketplace.com.

