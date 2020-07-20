‌Diamond‌ ‌Single‌ ‌Layer‌ ‌Superabrasive‌ ‌Wheels

The wheels achieve maximum material removal for increased productivity, especially when used in automated grinding cells.

Jul 20th, 2020
Saint Gobain
Norton Winter Ironclad 300dpi

WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, announced the introduction of its new patent-pending Norton Winter Ironclad Diamond Single Layer Superabrasive Wheels that achieve maximum material removal for increased productivity, especially when used in automated grinding cells. Featuring the strongest and most durable bond on the market, Ironclad wheels finish up to 50% more parts per wheel compared with electroplated wheels. Norton Winter Ironclad Wheels are a superior solution for ductile and grey cast iron applications such as fettling and snag grinding on casting gates, parting lines, sprues, and more.

Norton Winter Ironclad Wheels offer several additional benefits including reduced downtime due to longer wheel life which extends time between setups. There is less bluing of castings even towards the end of the wheel life. Promoting a cleaner, healthier work environment, the new wheels generate significantly less dust and odor compared with traditional bonded wheels.

No wheel dressing is required and the rigid steel hub reduces vibration during CNC grinding. A known grinding wheel location facilitates easier programming, and a rigid steel hub reduces vibration resulting in consistent wheel dimensions and minimal wheel wear.

All Norton Winter Ironclad Wheels are made to order to meet precise requirements. The wheels are available in a variety of profile shapes and wheel sizes suitable for a range of grinding cast iron parts.

More
In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers on a raft are seen moving through flood waters to help evacuate trapped residents in Sanjiao Township of Yongxiu County in central eastern China&apos;s Jiangxi Province on Monday, July 13.
China Floods Delaying PPE Shipments to US
“It’s just creating another major roadblock here in terms of PPE getting into the United States," said one US medical supply distributor.
Jul 20th, 2020
Manual Workers Working 595329266 2125x1416
Fixing Mfg.'s Worker Engagement Problem
Manufacturing has historically low employee engagement levels, but there are ways to address them - even in the midst of a pandemic.
Jul 15th, 2020
Ep11thumbnail
June Purchasing Numbers Soar
A number of key sectors saw significant increases in purchasing levels.
Jul 16th, 2020
I Stock 1255568805
DoL Issues Final Beryllium Standard for General Industry
The final rule includes changes designed to clarify the standard and simplify or improve compliance.
Jul 16th, 2020
Asdfsa
Following California Shutdown, STAFDA Cancels 2020 Convention
Until Wednesday, it was the last 2020 industrial products convention/expo still on as scheduled.
Jul 15th, 2020
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal Q2 Sales Jump on PPE Surge
The company trimmed its full-time headcount by more than 1,400 during the quarter.
Jul 14th, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Is Now Richer than Warren Buffett
Six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.
Jul 13th, 2020
I Stock 601027182
May US Mfg. Technology Orders Down 45% YoY
Encompassing machine tooling and metal forming & fabricating, orders fell 5 percent from April's total.
Jul 13th, 2020
I Stock 1214751750
The Best (and Worst) Materials for Masks
Not all masks are created equal.
Jul 8th, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Sales Decline on Industrial Weakness
MSC's Q4 is off to an even more challenging start, with preliminary figures indicating June sales fell nearly 15 percent from a year earlier.
Jul 8th, 2020
I Stock 1170949937
Following PMI, June Fastener Distributor Index Surges to 19-Month High
The new FDI had its largest one-month gain since the spring of 2017, led by a surge in the index's sales index.
Jul 7th, 2020
In this June 27 photo, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix&apos;s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities.
PPE Shortages Beginning to Reappear
Overall supplies of PPE are more robust than in April, but medical professionals and lawmakers have cast doubt on those improvements.
Jul 7th, 2020