Micro End Mills & Chucks for Challenging Applications

WEST BOYLSTON, MA — Emuge Corp. has announced the introduction of its new Micro End Mills and Micro Milling/ Drilling Chucks for a wide range of applications such as die and mold, medical and more. The Micro End Mills feature a patented neck design with up to 10x diameter, enabling reach into deep contours. For optimal machining performance, a high radial bending strength withstands alternating stress on the cutting edge and relieved neck.

The new Emuge end mills offer high-speed cutting, finishing of 2D and 3D contours and are offered in square, ball nose and torus end types. Featuring a short, stable cutting geometry, the end mills are available in Solid Carbide and CBN designs.

The Solid Carbide Micro End Mills are designed for high precision machining applications up to 55 HRC, and can machine small engravings, electrodes, components and cavities with varying depths. For heat and wear resistance, the end mills have a PVD applied thin film ALCR coating which results in long tool life. Ball Nose and Torus Solid Carbide End Mills provide high accuracy dimensional tolerances of ±5 µm. The solid carbide end mills are available with neck lengths of 2.2 x dia., 5 x dia. and 10 dia. and a cutting diameter of 0.2 to 2 mm.

Emuge CBN Micro End Mills offer increased tool life for high precision, accurate machining applications up to 66 HRC. The end mills produce highly polished surface finishes without the need for rework. The CBN Micro End Mills are available with neck lengths of 1.5 x dia., 3 x dia. and 4.5 x dia. and a range of cutting diameters from 0.3 to 2 mm.

For more information and to see a video, visit https://www.emuge.com/products/end-mills/micro.

New Emuge Micro Milling/ Drilling Chucks feature a slim design for hard to access areas, as well as high gripping torque and accuracy. The new Micro Chucks are part of the high precision/ performance Emuge FPC Mill/ Drill Chucks Line, providing unprecedented rigidity, vibration dampening, concentricity, machining speed and tool life versus conventional chuck technologies for milling and drilling applications. Featuring the world's only chuck with a 1:16 worm gear, the Emuge FPC Chuck's patented design delivers three tons of traction force. The unique design and body provide 100% holding power for maximum rigidity, and the collet-cone assembly absorbs virtually all vibration for maximum dampening.

Emuge Micro Chucks are offered in a range of models in five shank styles (CAT, HSK, SK, BT and PSC) and hold 1- 6 mm or 1/8"-1/4" shank tools. Special coated collets provide high strength and lubricity. For ease of use, the chucks can be operated from behind with a supplied hex-key.

For more information, visit https://www.emuge.com/products/tool-holders/milling-drilling-holders.