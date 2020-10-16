Milwaukee Tool (Milwaukee, WI), is expanding its Lighting Solutions once again with the introduction of the next generation of tower light performance – the M18 ROCKET Tower Light/Charger. Providing 100% more high-output light than the original M18 ROCKET Tower Light/Charger, the new tower light is a brighter stand light solution built to meet jobsite visibility needs.

Like the original model, the new M18 ROCKET Tower Light/Charger features a multi-directional light head, allowing users to orient three independently pivoting light heads to direct light wherever it’s needed. For optimized control over 6,000 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Light, the tower light has three output settings. For easy transport and storage, the light features an updated carry rail and carry bag, sets up in seconds, and can be extended from 4-7’ to light overhead work or minimize shadows when casting light downward.

For ease of use, the M18™ ROCKET™ Tower Light/Charger has an integrated AC plug for use with a standard extension cord, and on board M18™ Battery charger, and a USB port for charging personal devices on site. Like Milwaukee’s other high output LED lights, the new Tower Light LEDs never need to be replaced and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.



