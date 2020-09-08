New Forged Wire Stripper

MEADVILLE, PA — Channellock, Inc., is expanding its line of specialty tools with the introduction of the new CHANNELLOCK 968 Forged Wire Stripper. Created with those in the electric, automotive and HVAC industries in mind, the tool is designed for superior quality, greater ease of use and is made with pride by CHANNELLOCK associates in Meadville, PA, from 100 percent forged U.S. steel.

The CHANNELLOCK 968 Forged Wire Stripper strips 10-20 AWG solid and stranded wire. It has screw shears that are precision-machined to prevent damage to threads when cutting 6-32 and 8-32 machine screws and its curved cutting shear is designed to contain material during handling. By incorporating CHANNELLOCK XLT Xtreme Leverage Technology, the tool requires considerably less force to cut than traditional high leverage designs, reducing hand fatigue. In addition, the 968 Wire Stripper has: