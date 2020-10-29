Epicor Launches Latest Version of Prophet 21 ERP

AUSTIN, TX — On Thursday, Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced the 2020.2 release of its Prophet 21 solution. The latest release enables distributors to modernize processes as they pivot and adapt in a rapidly changing market, while making strategic data-based decisions by utilizing ERP technology.

“During these unprecedented times, ERP vendors must continuously innovate their already-existing solutions to meet rapidly evolving customer requirements,” said Simon Ellis, Vice President, IDC Research. “Epicor’s most recent update is a significant step forward as it helps to eliminate inefficient processes, enabling distributors to modify business models and offerings as their supply chains transition to digital. Additional security measures, cloud enhancements and remote order creation were also implemented to help customers better leverage a predominately remote workforce.”

Newly available in the Prophet 21 2020.2 release, Epicor Report Studio is an integrated reporting tool that is built to help distributors make the most of their ERP data out-of-the-box. Anyone in the organization can go from data source to reports in under sixty seconds and run reports without the need for special coding, database skills or requesting IT help. Additionally, the Prophet 21 Web Application is a browser-based version of the Prophet 21 solution that translates the user experience to the web, so employees can use its familiar and intuitive distribution features from a web browser. With the Web Application, users can work securely from anywhere without the need for a VPN connection, and minimal training is required to use the application.

In addition, Prophet 21 2020.2 includes new and updated companion and partner product offerings:

Service Pro – Provides distributors the ability to manage all field service activities from a mobile application, streamlining the service department activities into one integrated system.

– Provides distributors the ability to manage all field service activities from a mobile application, streamlining the service department activities into one integrated system. 1 EDI Source – Consolidates all suppliers and places at the top of the customer’s digitized supply hub.

– Consolidates all suppliers and places at the top of the customer’s digitized supply hub. Epicor ECM (DocStar) – Improved AP automation workflow for purchase orders and invoice processing for increased efficiencies.

– Improved AP automation workflow for purchase orders and invoice processing for increased efficiencies. Epicor Commerce Connect (ECC) – Comprehensive digital commerce solution to fulfill online presence with scalable customer portal, this solution now has a full line of offerings to meet different business needs.

“We’re excited about the launch of Prophet 21 2020.2 as it comes at a critical time for distributors,” said Emma Vas, Director, Product Marketing, Epicor. “In an uncertain world for distributors, the more distributors can automate to remove unnecessary steps and processes will make a huge difference in terms of efficiency and money spent. Removing the cost associated with inefficient processes and low visibility into the organization’s operations can help push distributors ahead in the digital transformation race because they can save time and money by making better decisions faster.”

