Fastenal Q3 Sales Up Despite 'Softer' Manufacturing Demand

The distributor said sales were flat in the final month of the latest quarter.

Andy Szal
Oct 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 19 At 9 39 52 Am 63c96463f20e6

Fastenal on Thursday reported higher sales and better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of the year.

The Minnesota fastener and industrial product distributor — no. 5 on ID’s recently released Big 50posted $1.85 billion in net sales from July through September, a 2.4% increase from the $1.8 billion reported in the third quarter of 2022. Sales on a daily average basis, however, were up 4%.

The company saw gross profit, operating income and net earnings climb year-over-year, as well. Its diluted net earnings of $0.52 per share were up 4.1%, narrowly exceeding Wall Street projections. 

Fastenal officials attributed the growth primarily to its “Onsite” locations that opened within the past two years, which helped offset “softer” manufacturing demand and declines in construction and reseller markets during the quarter. Sales in the heavy manufacturing and “other manufacturing” markets climbed by 9% and 2.5%, respectively, while the construction and reseller segments each fell by about 7%.

The company also reported a 2% decline in sales of its fasteners, which it blamed on faster pricing declines and that sector’s susceptibility to weaker manufacturing conditions. Sales of safety supplies and other products increased by 9.2% and 6.8%, respectively, in the third quarter.

Officials noted that its e-commerce business saw a 41.3% increase in sales and accounted for nearly one-quarter of total sales during the quarter.

Fastenal also issued its monthly sales summary on Thursday, which revealed a very slight drop in September sales year-over-year, though sales were up 5% last month on a daily average basis.

In a separate announcement, Fastenal promoted Senior Vice President of Operations Anthony Broersma to executive vice president of operations. Broersma will oversee the company’s “supply chain, compliance, supplier development, content, property management, e-commerce, supply to fulfillment distribution, and logistics operations.”

Latest in Earnings
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Ferguson Sales Climb 4% in Latest Fiscal Year Despite Q4 Decline
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 9 11 12 Am
Core & Main Posts Flat Sales, Lower Earnings in Q2
September 6, 2023
A Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again, but Troubling Signs Remain
August 15, 2023
Related Stories
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales Climb 4% in Latest Fiscal Year Despite Q4 Decline
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 9 11 12 Am
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Flat Sales, Lower Earnings in Q2
A Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again, but Troubling Signs Remain
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Earnings
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 9 11 12 Am
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Flat Sales, Lower Earnings in Q2
The company narrowed its forecast amid "pockets of softness" in non-residential projects.
September 6, 2023
A Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again, but Troubling Signs Remain
Sales fell as inflation and soaring interest rates impacted consumers' spending choices.
August 15, 2023
Wajax Truck
Earnings
Wajax Posts 16% Increase in Industrial Sales
The company’s overall earnings jumped by more than one-third.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%
But the company expects much slower growth in its new fiscal year.
August 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
Earnings
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
The company said it looks forward to making more acquisitions in the second half of the year.
August 9, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
Net income and adjusted earnings also fell compared to the second quarter of 2022.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
The distributor anticipates slower sales in its utility segment moving forward.
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
The company reduced its forecast amid “market weakness” in the electrical sector.
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
The company said the integration of the newly acquired Hisco is “well underway.”
August 3, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
Earnings
Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M
Company officials said the first half of the year was its most profitable since turning public.
August 2, 2023
Esg 40
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
Excluding the newly acquired company, however, Global’s sales were off by some 5%.
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
The company saw a 5% increase in overall revenue in the first half of the year.
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
The company raised the floor of its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
July 27, 2023