Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline

Net income and adjusted earnings also fell compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The Hillman Group
Aug 8, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
The Hillman Group

CINCINNATI — Hillman Solutions Corp., a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

In the 13 weeks ending July 1, net sales decreased 3.6% to $380 million compared to $394.1 million in the prior year quarter. Net income totaled $4.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, year-over-year, while adjusted earnings were $0.13 per diluted share compared to $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $58 million, down from to $62.3 million over that span.

For the year to date, net sales decreased 3.6% to $729.7 million, and the company reported a net loss of $4.6 million — or $0.02 per diluted share. 

As of July 1, gross debt was $851.5 million, compared to $918.8 million at the end of 2022, and net debt outstanding was $813.8 million, down from to $887.7 million. The company reported available liquidity of approximately $320.7 million, consisting of $283.1 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $37.7 million of cash and equivalents.

“Our strong second quarter results reflect the dedicated efforts of our associates and the resiliency of the competitive moat we have created here at Hillman,” said Hillman Chairman, President and CEO Doug Cahill. “We have navigated a complex market environment, carefully controlling our costs to produce strong bottom line results with gross margins that came in line with our expectations. We effectively worked down inventory levels, which translated into exceptional free cash flow of $78 million for the year-to-date. We further improved our leverage profile with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times as of the quarter end, which we expect will continue to improve in the second half of 2023.”

“While sales volume on existing products was lower than expected during the quarter, our business remains on sound footing and we expect to reap the benefits of several new business wins in the months ahead. We expect to continue generating healthy free cash flow in the second half of the year while margins expand sequentially during the third and fourth quarter. We believe we have the right strategy and a talented team in place to continue taking care of our customers across North America and believe we are on track to achieve our reiterated full year financial outlook.”

Hillman reiterated the following guidance based on its current view of the market and its performance expectations for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 30, 2023. This guidance was originally provided on February 27, 2023 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2022 results.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

  • Net Sales: $1.45 to $1.55 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $215 to $235 million
  • Free Cash Flow: $125 to $145 million
Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
August 3, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
Earnings
Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
The company reduced its forecast amid “market weakness” in the electrical sector.
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
The company said the integration of the newly acquired Hisco is “well underway.”
August 3, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
Earnings
Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M
Company officials said the first half of the year was its most profitable since turning public.
August 2, 2023
Esg 40
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
Excluding the newly acquired company, however, Global’s sales were off by some 5%.
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
The company saw a 5% increase in overall revenue in the first half of the year.
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
The company raised the floor of its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
The company raised its profit outlook for the full year.
July 26, 2023
I Stock 1044326658
Earnings
3M Reports $6.8B Loss
A pre-tax charge related to a settlement over "forever chemicals" dented the company's earnings.
July 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 2 17 48 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up Nearly 5% in Q2
Earnings rose by more than 14%.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 9 29 15 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 6%, Profit Rises 25%
The distributor’s parent company raised its earnings outlook after posting record sales.
July 20, 2023
Fastenal headquarters, Winona, Minn.
Earnings
Fastenal Q2 Sales, Earnings Rise
But the numbers fell short of Wall Street projections.
July 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 10%, but Earnings Fall
The distributor raised its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 29, 2023
Motion
Earnings
GPC, Motion Remain Bullish for 2023
Strong sales numbers indicate good news for all.
June 8, 2023