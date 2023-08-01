Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss

But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.

Aug 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
iStock

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to $1.30 per share.

Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
I Stock 1044326658
Earnings
3M Reports $6.8B Loss
