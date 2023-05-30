Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales in 2023

The company closed out the year with a record fourth quarter.

Columbus McKinnon
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 30 At 3 10 13 Pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter, which ended March 31.

Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared with prior year periods)

  • Set records in fiscal 2023 for sales, gross margin and operating income
  • Strong execution resulted in record fiscal 2023 sales of $936.2 million and record fourth quarter sales of $253.8 million; FX negatively impacted revenue by $30.6 million for the yearAchieved record annual gross margin of 36.5%, a 170 basis point improvement; fourth quarter gross margin expanded 220 basis
  • points to 35.9%
  • Operational leverage drove operating income records of $97.8 million for the year and
  • $27.5 million for the quarter
  • Generated $83.6 million in cash from operations for the year; delivered $66.7 million in cash from operations in the quarter, strongest quarter on record
  • Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 2.2x1 providing ample flexibility for montratec® acquisition expected to close by May 31st
  • Continue to expect low-to-mid single digit revenue growth in fiscal 2024 plus additional benefits of montratec acquisition

David J. Wilson, president and CEO, commented:

“We delivered record sales, gross margin, and operating income for fiscal 2023 as the team successfully executes our strategy to transform Columbus McKinnon into a higher growth, less cyclical business with stronger earnings power. We are driving improvements through the discipline of CMBS which includes our 80/20 process and investments in robust digital tools and processes to improve our customers’ experience. Our fiscal year and fourth quarter results demonstrate another proof point along our path toward our fiscal 2027 financial goals of $1.5 billion in revenue with adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.”

“We are thrilled to add montratec to the portfolio as we enter fiscal 2024. montratec brings advanced automation technology to our precision conveying platform. With its rapid growth and attractive margin profile, montratec further propels our transformation. Importantly, our strong cash generation provides the financial flexibility to complete the acquisition and advance our strategy. We expect to close the deal in the next week.

“We are making substantial progress advancing our strategy and are executing to plan. I am excited about where we are headed as an enterprise.”

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
A Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Home Depot Sees 1st Annual Sales Drop in More than a Decade
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
DXP Reports Record Q1 Sales
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 41 47 Pm
DXP Anticipates 33% Rise in Q1 Sales, 64% Jump in Income
May 11, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Record Results for 2022
A Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sees 1st Annual Sales Drop in More than a Decade
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Earnings
DXP Reports Record Q1 Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Earnings
DXP Reports Record Q1 Sales
The company’s earnings rose by 40% in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 41 47 Pm
Earnings
DXP Anticipates 33% Rise in Q1 Sales, 64% Jump in Income
The distributor postponed its first-quarter earnings call earlier this week.
May 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 9 10 25 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Up 19%, Net Income More than Doubles
The distributor said its first quarter exceeded the company’s expectations.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Higher Q1 Revenue, Earnings
The company expects continued growth throughout the current year.
May 8, 2023
Wesco
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales
Wesco also set new first quarter company records for backlog, margin and profitability.
May 4, 2023
Dnow
Big 50
DNOW Q1 ‘Better-Than-Expected’
The company is “in a great place,” says CEO David Cherechinsky.
May 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
The equipment manufacturer reported a quarterly profit of $714 million.
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
The company blamed "cautious" purchasing behavior from its smaller customers.
May 3, 2023
Wajax
Earnings
Wajax Posts 18% Increase in Industrial Operations in Q1
The company expects to see continued strong demand in its industrial division this year.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Earnings
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
The company raised its outlook for the year despite a drop in earnings.
May 2, 2023
201606033295 4
Earnings
SKF Touts 'Strong Organic Sales'
The company cited "continued robust demand" across all regions.
April 28, 2023
The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, Dec. 20, 2017.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Stronger-than-Expected Profits
But its stocks took a dip amid concerns about a slowdown in its profitable AWS cloud computing unit.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 9 36 37 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Raises Outlook After Sales Jump
Net income rose more than 40% year-over-year.
April 28, 2023
Grainger Distribution Center, Bordentown Township, N.J.
Earnings
Grainger’s Q1 Sales Up 12%, Eclipsing $4B
The company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
April 27, 2023