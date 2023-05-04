Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales

Wesco also set new first quarter company records for backlog, margin and profitability.

Anna Wells
May 4, 2023
Wesco

Wesco International has announced its results for the first quarter of 2023 and set some significant company records as well.

The Pittsburgh-based distributor of industrial and electrical products – whose industrial division is number 9 on our most recent Big 50 List – shared a net sales jump from $4.9 billion in Q1 2022 to $5.5 billion in Q1 2023.

The company says the 12.0% increase is reflective of “price inflation and volume growth, secular demand trends, execution of (its) cross-sell program, and an improving supply chain.”

CEO John Engel added that Wesco’s “dedicated team of colleagues continues to provide resilient and critical supply chain solutions for our customers around the world, capturing the benefits of our exposure to these sustainable secular trends.”

Engel also noted that the three–year integration program that began following the company’s acquisition of fellow distributor Anixter would come to a close this year and, with it, the company’s digital transformation was accelerating “which will result in an even higher level of performance, operating efficiency, supplier partnership and customer loyalty."

Wesco is reaffirming its 2023 outlook and Engel said he remains confident in the company’s ability to drive mid- to high-single digit sales growth this year, with margin expansion as well. He also noted that Wesco was reaffirming its expectation to generate up to $800 million in free cash flow “in support of our growth initiatives and capital allocation priorities.

"After delivering an exceptional performance in 2022,” said Engel, “we're off to a strong start this year and once again set new first quarter company records for sales, backlog, margin and profitability.”


Latest in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
May 2, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
Wajax
Earnings
Wajax Posts 18% Increase in Industrial Operations in Q1
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
The equipment manufacturer reported a quarterly profit of $714 million.
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
The company blamed "cautious" purchasing behavior from its smaller customers.
May 3, 2023
Wajax
Earnings
Wajax Posts 18% Increase in Industrial Operations in Q1
The company expects to see continued strong demand in its industrial division this year.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Earnings
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
The company raised its outlook for the year despite a drop in earnings.
May 2, 2023
201606033295 4
Earnings
SKF Touts 'Strong Organic Sales'
The company cited "continued robust demand" across all regions.
April 28, 2023
The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, Dec. 20, 2017.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Stronger-than-Expected Profits
But its stocks took a dip amid concerns about a slowdown in its profitable AWS cloud computing unit.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 9 36 37 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Raises Outlook After Sales Jump
Net income rose more than 40% year-over-year.
April 28, 2023
Grainger Distribution Center, Bordentown Township, N.J.
Earnings
Grainger’s Q1 Sales Up 12%, Eclipsing $4B
The company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
April 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 32 03 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up 8% in Q1
The tool manufacturer saw a 15% increase in diluted earnings per share.
April 24, 2023
Photo Pro
Earnings
Rexel Sales Up 12.6% in Q1
The company's U.S. sales climbed by 8.6%.
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 9 37 54 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 12%, Profits Up 39% in Q1
The company maintained its sales outlook for the full fiscal year.
April 20, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly One-Third in 2022; Net Income Triples
The company wrapped up the year with a nearly 40% increase in Q4 sales.
April 18, 2023
E Z Drill99e11ef4dcf37dae4c4b4536bfccdb0881594a124d32424296e56f4d3ec9cfd6 Orig
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up 9% in First Three Months of 2023
The company’s e-commerce division accounted for a majority of its overall sales.
April 13, 2023
Msc Erwer
Earnings
MSC Posts Double-Digit Sales, Earnings Increases
The distributor maintained its full-year forecast midway through the fiscal year.
April 4, 2023