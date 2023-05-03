Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue

The equipment manufacturer reported a quarterly profit of $714 million.

May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $714 million.

On a per-share basis, the suburban Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.33.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $9.45 to $9.85 per share.

