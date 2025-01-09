Endries Announces New North Texas Distribution Hub

Fastener and Class-C components distributor Endries International on Wednesday announced that it plans to open a new distribution hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The company said the new Fort Worth facility would offer 65,000 square feet of space and double the current capacity in a key market. The location near intermodal yards would allow the company to capitalize on new logistics and supply chain efficiencies, officials added — particularly given its relative proximity to ports along the West Coast and markets in Latin America.

Endries said the facility would also include a Foreign Trade Zone designation that would allow the company to navigate complex tariffs and duties. The site could additionally serve as a "staging hub" for Endries' warehouses in Mexico.

Wisconsin-based Endries — no. 31 on ID's 2024 Big 50 list — currently operates North Texas distribution centers in Haltom City and Garland, as well as other Texas hubs located in suburban Houston and in El Paso.

"Our investment in this new distribution center is driven by our growing business in the region. It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," Endries President and CEO Michael Knight said in the announcement. "With increased capacity, improved logistics access and the benefits of an FTZ, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers while positioning ourselves for ongoing long-term growth."