Grainger Buys Chicagoland Warehouse

The campus is located next to the company’s Illinois distribution hub.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 6, 2025
Grainger’s distribution center in Minooka, Ill.
Grainger’s distribution center in Minooka, Ill.
W.W. Grainger Inc.

MRO distribution giant Grainger appears poised to dramatically expand its warehouse operations in its native Chicagoland, according to recent reports.

Real estate analytics firm CoStar, citing local government property records, reported late last month that Grainger had purchased a large warehouse located adjacent to its current distribution hub in Minooka, Illinois, for $78 million.

The nearly 850,000-square-foot warehouse had been owned by Prologis and was vacant at the time of the sale. It was previously leased by third-party logistics provider Kenco, and Minooka Village Administrator Dan Duffy told WCSJ-FM that it had formerly been used by Clorox and Ikea.

Grainger told WCSJ that it anticipates spending an additional $33 million to renovate the facility through the end of next year. The company could use the space for bulk storage.

Duffy told the station that the expansion could add “40, 50 jobs” in the village, and that local officials had put together an incentive package to assist the project. Details of the incentives were not disclosed, but Duffy suggested that they would mirror earlier village incentive packages to share the burden of new sales taxes.

Grainger, long the top distributor on ID’s Big 50 list, first opened its 1 million-square-foot Minooka hub in 2013. The company is headquartered about 70 miles away in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 1, 2025
Schaedler Yesco Purchases New Corp Office Image 2
Schaedler Yesco Announces New Headquarters
January 3, 2025
Borusan Pipe's facility in Panama City, Florida.
Pipe Maker Expands U.S. Operations to Address Critical Onshore & Offshore Needs
December 30, 2024
Featured Contractor Center
ABC Supply Opens Multimillion-Dollar Learning Center
December 18, 2024
Related Stories
Schaedler Yesco Purchases New Corp Office Image 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Announces New Headquarters
Featured Contractor Center
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABC Supply Opens Multimillion-Dollar Learning Center
4032x3024
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens its First Canadian Distribution Hub
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 1, 2025
Borusan Pipe's facility in Panama City, Florida.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pipe Maker Expands U.S. Operations to Address Critical Onshore & Offshore Needs
The upgrades include cutting-edge pipe-forming technology.
December 30, 2024
Featured Contractor Center
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABC Supply Opens Multimillion-Dollar Learning Center
The southern Wisconsin campus aims to "drive excellence through education."
December 18, 2024
4032x3024
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens its First Canadian Distribution Hub
The Toronto facility is the company's sixth across North America.
December 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 13 At 2 04 46 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Famous Supply to Add Cleveland-Area Distribution Hub
The Maple Heights facility will be its fifth distribution center overall.
December 16, 2024
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Evolution Motion Solutions' facility, Wilmington, Mass.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Evolution Motion Solutions Opens Boston-Area Hub
The new facility follows the company's expansion into New England last year.
December 9, 2024
Rdc Ribbon Cutting Tammy Livers
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Electric Opens South Florida Distribution Hub
The Sonepar company said the suburban Miami facility will offer specialty services to the regional market.
December 4, 2024
Grand opening ceremony at Border States' Odessa, Texas, branch, Oct. 24, 2024.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Opens Texas, North Carolina Branches
Company executives said the expanded locations are part of its "larger growth trend."
December 3, 2024
Wildeck New Hq
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Wildeck Completes Move to New Headquarters
The new campus is triple the size of the previous site.
December 3, 2024
Image002
Company Expansion & Consolidation
CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion
The company said that the new facility would become a hub for the Kansas City region.
November 26, 2024
Core & Main branch, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Adds Chattanooga Branch
The location is the company’s eighth in Tennessee.
November 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 26 At 1 06 07 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ProDriven Opens North Carolina Innovation Hub
The site is the third innovation hub established by the former WernerCo.
November 26, 2024
1710944966518 Csc Exterior 04 23 10
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillman Floats New $95M Ohio Headquarters
The project is located in the same Cincinnati suburb that Hillman moved to last year.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 118552511
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automated Warehouse Company to Build $144M Georgia Hub
GreenBox Systems said it would hire 300 people to work at the warehouse.
November 18, 2024
Sonepar Usa Mergers And Acquisitions Team
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar’s North American Expansion Adds $2B in New Revenue
The company has acquired seven businesses thus far in 2024.
November 13, 2024