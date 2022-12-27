Building Materials Distributor Announces Expansion

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Summertown Metals LLC officials announced that the company will invest $11 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations in Lewis County.

With existing operations in Summertown, Summertown Metals will expand by constructing a new facility in the Lewis County Industrial Park, which will house its headquarters and additional manufacturing and distribution operations. As a result of the project, the company will create 197 new jobs in Hohenwald.

By adding the Hohenwald location, Summertown Metals will be able to grow its manufacturing and product offerings to include the building and distribution of wood and steel trusses as well as garage door production and installation. Construction began in the fall of 2022 and is anticipated to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Founded in Summertown in 2006, Summertown Metals, LLC is a Tennessee-based company that has expanded from a single building materials supplier into a quality, custom building materials distributor. With the addition of nearly 200 new jobs, Summertown Metals will employ almost 400 people across its two Tennessee facilities.

“As owners of Summertown Metals, we are excited about our expansion to Hohenwald and are very grateful for the support of this community and the state of Tennessee in bringing this project to fruition," said Matt and Derek Stoll, co-owners of Summertown Metals. "We count it as a privilege to be able to provide so many well-paying jobs to the people of Hohenwald and Lewis County, and our ability to manufacture more of our own products allows us to service our customers faster while providing high-quality, affordable building products and services to our customers in Tennessee and surrounding states.”