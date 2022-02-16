JGB Enterprises is Now Echelon Supply and Service

The industrial hose and accessories distributor says the new brand positions company for growth and product expansion.

Feb 16th, 2022
JGB Enterprises
4

LIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., a  supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets, is excited to announce that it is rebranding to Echelon Supply and Service (Echelon), effective March 1.

The new company brand will include JGB’s recent acquisition, All Serv Industrial, L.L.C. All Serv is a Louisiana-based supplier of hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.

READ MORE: JGB Enterprises Expands Executive Team With 2 Key Appointments (Feb. 9)

Also included under the new Echelon brand is the former HosePower Canada, a Toronto-based distributor of hydraulic, industrial and propane hose, fittings and accessories. The company’s Canadian business unit completed the transition to Echelon Supply and Service on December 31.

Under the unified company, Echelon seeks to elevate the customer experience by expanding into new service channels and adding more online self-service tools. The company will continue to offer superior availability, lead times, and responsive customer service as well as reliable hose assemblies built or repaired to their exact specifications. These improvements will enhance customers’ current options to select, build and service material handling conveyance systems and components as quickly as possible.

Along with a focus on providing a complete suite of products to meet industry needs, customers will also benefit from an expanded product catalog and added locations across North America.

READ MORE: JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana (Jan. 7)

Echelon will continue to expand its offerings of hose and fittings products to serve its customers as a leading provider of material handling conveyance system and component needs.

“The rebrand is a natural evolution to accelerate JGB’s growth and unify its growing company under one corporate umbrella to better demonstrate its consolidated North American presence,” said Kevin Kilkelly, president of JGB Enterprises. “By merging under one strengthened banner, we are better able to grow our footprint, offerings and service channels to provide the best services and products to our loyal customers.”

The JGB corporate website will be updated to reflect these changes in early Q2, 2022. For more information, visit www.jgbhose.com.

JGB was No. 47 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List on account of its $131 million in 2020 sales.

READ MORE: JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada (July 21, 2021)

About Echelon Supply and ServiceEchelon is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. Echelon services customers across North America and is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, with additional 




Related
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Expands Executive Team With 2 Key Appointments
Feb 9th, 2022
Afs
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana
Jan 7th, 2022
Jgb Enterprises Werwe 5fa17c9a34f22
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
Jul 21st, 2021
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Announces President Change
Nov 3rd, 2020
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
Line Drive Logo Tagline Logo
Industrial Marketing Consultant LineDrive Partners with Hand Protection Supplier Mechanix Wear
LineDrive will serve as Mechanix Wear's national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector.
Feb 3rd, 2022
1
Plumbing Supplier BrassCraft to Spend $13M on North Carolina Plant Expansion
The project will create nearly 100 new jobs for the maker of rough plumbing products.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Mc Gill Logo 2019
McGill Hose & Coupling Relocates Massachusetts Headquarters
It didn't move far, relocating just a mile away to a larger, updated facility.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Skf E
SKF Moving to 'Decentralized' Operating Model, Investing in High-Growth Industries
The bearings giant also plans to reposition its Automotive business, while continuing to invest in its physical footprint.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Motion Ai Logo Cmyk
Motion Debuts Motion Automation Intelligence as New Business Brand
The new brand culminates Motion's recent acquisitions in the automation space and includes value-add from AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Asdf
FleetPride Launches Cash Rebate Program
The company says it's the industry's only automatic cash rebate program that allows customers who meet the program criteria to earn cash back with every eligible online purchase.
Feb 1st, 2022
Asf
Dunlop Protective Footwear Partners with Manufacturer's Rep OneSolution
OneSolution is well-versed in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distribution custeromers in the industrial and construction markets.
Feb 1st, 2022
Lg West
Lawless Rebrands Newly-Acquired CANOW & Names its New President
Now operating as Lawless West, the unit is led by a former WernerCo and ShurTape executive.
Feb 1st, 2022
I Stock 1314625735 (1)
Fastenal Likely to Close About 300 More Branches as it 'Rationalizes' Footprint
The distributor, which saw Q4 sales grow 13%, continues to trim its branch count as it ramps up Onsite locations.
Jan 31st, 2022
Caldwell Screenshot
Lifting Solutions Supplier Caldwell Group Adds Sales Roles in Florida, Mexico
Rockford, IL-based Caldwell has hired from channel partners to position the company for continued growth in these two key marketplaces.
Jan 28th, 2022
GM CEO Mary Barra during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022.
GM to Spend $7B on Michigan EV, Battery Plants
It's the largest investment in company history.
Jan 26th, 2022