Home Depot, HD Supply Launch PPG's Pro Paint Assortment at All US Locations

Expanding PPG's relationship with Home Depot and HD Supply, the rollout began in Q4 2021.

Jan 5th, 2022
PITTSBURGH — On Jan. 5, PPG announced an expanded relationship with The Home Depot and HD Supply to offer an extensive lineup of professional PPG paint products and services designed exclusively for professional customers. The new product lineup began rolling out on shelves in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be available in all US Home Depot stores.

“Through this expanded strategic relationship with The Home Depot, we are leveraging the strengths of our combined organizations to deliver tremendous value to the professional customer,” said Jaime Irick, vice president, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “We look forward to utilizing PPG’s team of paint experts, leading professional paint products, and national, digital fulfillment network in combination with The Home Depot’s vast national store footprint to service the professional and drive strong growth for both organizations.”

The relationship will leverage PPG’s best-selling sub-brands nationally, including PPG SPEEDHIDE InteriorPPG BREAK-THROUGH!PPG MULTI-PROPPG Speedhide Pro-EV ZeroPPG PERMA-CRETE concrete paint and stainPPG PERMANIZER exterior paintPPG PITT-GLAZE WB1 Epoxy and PPG Speedhide MAXPRIME interior primer/sealerPPG COPPER ARMOR antimicrobial paint powered by Corning Guardiant technology will also be available.

The full product lineup will also be available through HD Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Home Depot and a national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products.

Pros shopping The Home Depot and HD Supply will benefit from PPG’s more than 135 years of industry-leading expertise and product knowledge, network of knowledgeable sales representatives, same or next-day delivery, free professional color rendering services, easy-to-use color tools, and more.

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with PPG to ensure The Home Depot is a one-stop-shop for paint, supplies and other items to help pros complete their projects with ease and convenience,” said Chris Waits, vice president, merchandising, The Home Depot. “Our enhanced relationship with PPG will allow us to further deliver on the needs of our pro customers.”

The Home Depot will also stock localized specialty assortments based on needs of certain segments and specifications, and will continue to carry PPG’s GLIDDEN® Premium, Glidden Diamond and Glidden Essentials. The Home Depot also carries other well-known PPG specialty products under the LIQUID NAILS® adhesives, OLYMPIC stain and HOMAX specialty products.

With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PPG operates and innovates in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. The company serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

