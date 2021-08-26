Ace Hardware to Add Massive Distribution Center in Central California

OAK BROOK, IL —Ace Hardware Corporation, the world's largest hardware cooperative, announced plans Aug. 25 to open a new Retail Support Center (RSC) in Visalia, California. The new facility will occupy more than 1 million square feet and is estimated to bring more than 400 jobs to the region.

The new facility will augment the company's Rocklin, California (Greater Sacramento Area) and Prescott Valley, Arizona distribution centers and will be centrally located in California, between Sacramento and Los Angeles. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year; the distribution center will be fully operational in early 2023.

"Ace Hardware continuously evaluates distribution capabilities to ensure we meet our growing business demands and offer the best support and service to Ace retailers and our wholesale customers," said Jeff Gooding, Corporate Vice President of Marketing, Ace Hardware. "Opening this new facility is essential for Ace to keep up with our historic growth and better serve our network of retailers, and ultimately, our Ace customers."

The Visalia RSC will feature new technology, a climate-controlled environment, and improved automation to help streamline and enhance operations—and importantly includes room to expand.

Ace has recently built or is in the process of building several new facilities around the country as the company continues to grow. Ace's network of distribution facilities, strategically located around the world, serve more than 5,500 retail locations. The new Visalia distribution center will serve more than 300 Ace affiliated stores servicing multiple states.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.