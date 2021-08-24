Milwaukee Tool Announces Mississippi Expansion

The project comprises a $7 million investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.

Aug 24th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool
Milwaukee Tool
Milwaukee Tool Sized

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Tool will, once again, expand their footprint in the United States (US) with the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Clinton, Mississippi. Anticipated to open in November, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing business. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.   

“At the core of everything we do at Milwaukee Tool is our dedication to delivering disruptive solutions that drive enhanced safety and productivity for our users. The new Clinton facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, are critical to ensuring we can continuously deliver this innovation to our end users and distribution partners with speed and agility,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President.  

Milwaukee® will invest more than $7 million to establish the new 357,000 square-foot facility which will act as an expansion of the company’s current facility in Jackson, MS. During the last decade, the company has grown their employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010, to more than 3,659 in 2021. The company last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within eight (8) years.   

More About Milwaukee’s Growth & U.S. Investments 

Milwaukee has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States since 1924, and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.  

“Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year. Amid this growth, we’re going to continue aggressively investing in our product development, and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States,” said Joe Galli, Chief Executive Officer at Techtronic Industries. 

In the last five years alone, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs more than 7,600 people in the U.S.  

Currently, Milwaukee has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences across the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, Grenada, and Jackson, MS; Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI; Greenwood, IN; and Cookeville, TN. The company is also building a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI, which is anticipated to open in 2022.  

U.S. manufacturing has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of the company’s global footprint.  

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Launches Heavy Duty Truck & Bus Service Center Program
The program meets the continued need of customers for in-demand MRO, PPE and standard parts for truck and bus service centers.
Aug 4th, 2021
Williams Tool Storage
Q&A: Formerly Snap-on Industrial Brands, Williams Looks to Set Path for Tools and Equipment
We chat with Williams' VP of Industrial Distribution about how the rebranding affects distributors, and what to expect going forward.
Jul 29th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 13 At 10 36 36 Am 845x684
Welding & Gases Distributor Cee Kay Forms ESOP With Sale
All 135 Employees Now Own 49% of St. Louis-based Cee Kay Supply.
Jul 28th, 2021
F.W. Webb's new location in West Babylon, New York.
F.W. Webb Opens its Largest Long Island Location
It will serve local contractors with plumbing, heating, HVAC/R, PVF and Liquid Propane gas inventory, as well as fire protection fabrication services.
Jul 26th, 2021
Emuge Franke Na
EMUGE Rebrands as EMUGE-FRANKEN
With the exception of North America, the EMUGE-FRANKEN brand name has been in use internationally since 1958.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Sadfgasdfv
Kimball Midwest to Open New England DC; 5th Overall
It's the MRO distributor's first distribution center in the Northeast US.
Jul 21st, 2021
Bartlett Bearing Company Logo
Distributor Bartlett Bearing Refreshes Branding
Amid its 70-year anniversary, the new branding reflects Bartlett's full scope of products and services.
Jul 21st, 2021
Mb 109 Thumb
Town Hopes to Reuse Plant as Energizer Leaves Town
Local officials hope the plant can keep going ... and going.
Jul 12th, 2021
Zdfgsd
B&D Industrial Earns Timken Certification
Timken’s Bearing Certified designation verifies that facilities adhere to appropriate practices regarding bearing maintenance.
Jul 9th, 2021
Amazon Lks
Amazon Begins New Chapter Under CEO Jassy
The e-commerce giant navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 5th, 2021
Download
Industrial Distributor Binkelman Moving Ohio HQ from Toledo to Bowling Green
A need for more space has the full-line supplier relocating its headquarters to a larger facility.
Jul 1st, 2021